Jeanie Buss Makes Surprise Move as Lakers Ownership Battle With Siblings Takes Another Turn

The Los Angeles Lakers ownership saga, where Jeanie Buss is refusing to let go quietly, has taken another turn. With her siblings pushing to sell the family’s remaining 17.8% stake to Josh Kushner and Bob Iger, Buss is fighting to preserve the family’s hold. Now, she has made another move that could prolong the battle and keep the Buss legacy alive for a bit longer.

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The legal showdown over the Lakers ownership dispute will now take place later than expected. According to Khobi Price of The California Post, “Jeanie Buss’ attorney, Adam Streisand, filed a continuation (postponement) in her petition in Los Angeles Superior Court after the hearing was initially scheduled for Nov. 5.”

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The report says the judge approved the request for more time, pushing the hearing further to December 8. But why did Jeanie Buss’s attorney request the continuation? Streisand has claimed that he is “scheduled to be in Europe for two speaking engagements and isn’t returning to Los Angeles until Nov. 18.”

At this point, it feels like ownership of the Lakers and overseeing its success as the governor are far more personal for Jeanie Buss, and it’s beyond business. Her place at the center of the organization is inseparable from her family’s legacy and the fierce struggle that established her as the franchise’s leader.

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“Some people have their identities wrapped in something. I think Jeanie Buss loves being the LA girl who became the owner,” analyst Kelvin Washington said on “The Odd Couple” podcast. “‘My dad was the owner and the savior of the Lakers franchise, and that’s become our, won the battle with the other kids. And in the succession battle, I became the owner or the leader, I should say, after Dad passed.'”

After Jerry Buss died in 2013, Jeanie stepped into the Lakers’ top leadership role, having spent years preparing through key positions within the organization. Her father’s estate placed the family’s controlling interest in a trust, giving all six children equal voting rights. But over time, Jeanie’s siblings resisted the arrangement.

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Now, as her siblings unite to want to sell their 17.8% stake at the $12.5 billion valuation that Mark Walter is selling his majority stake at to Bob Iger and Josh Kushner, Jeanie Buss is resisting.

Jeanie Buss’ Fight to Keep Lakers Control

Jeanie Buss is the only one who is not on board with the idea of selling their minority stake to the buyers of Walter’s stake. Because if that happens, her ownership would dip below the NBA’s 15% threshold for her to remain the governor.

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That could force Buss to put up $2 billion or more of her own money to retain control. Meanwhile, minority owners Patrick Soon-Shiong and Ed Roski Jr. hold about 7% combined, and the former has already affirmed that he has no intention of selling his 4%.

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“Dr. Patrick is absolutely not selling his minority share of the Lakers,” Chuck “Tiger” Kenworthy, the Soon-Shiong family attorney, told ESPN on August 20. “Bob Iger and Josh Kushner are good friends, and we will be joining them as supportive, active, and engaged partners once they close the transaction with Mr. Walter. We are extremely excited about the Lakers’ future and look forward to many more championship years.”

Buss has reportedly said that both those minority owners plan to keep their shares and back her as governor. But support only goes so far when ownership percentages are on the line. According to the court filing, Buss was caught completely off guard by her siblings’ proposed transaction. The petition also disputes the family’s account initially shared with ESPN.

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The petition claimed that it was inaccurate. Jeanie Buss allegedly had no prior knowledge of the agreement, did not participate in discussions about it, and never gave her approval for the transaction before the family moved forward.

“Jeanie thought she had put all of her siblings’ scheming and manipulations behind her in 2017,” the petition said. “Sadly, that was not the case, and Jeanie must respectfully request relief from this Court a second time.”

The 2017 case refers to when older brothers Johnny and Jim Buss tried to remove Jeanie Buss as head of the board of directors that controls the family trust. A court order then reportedly made sure that when they were made co-trustees, they would vote to ensure Jeanie Buss would stay controlling owner/governor.

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At present, Jeanie Buss is just buying some more time to keep herself in position. When the Buss family sold its majority stake to Mark Walter in October 2025, he guaranteed her the governor position through 2030, which is now at stake as her siblings want out at the historic $12.5 billion valuation.