Jeanie Buss Opens Up on LeBron James’ possible Lakers Exit: “Maybe He Just Wants to Go Out Quietly”

With postseason hopes riding on the outcome of the Lakers versus Houston Rockets series, James’ future has become a hot topic. Even in his 23rd season, the veteran shows no signs of aging or slowing down. But in a recent appearance on SiriusXM, Lakers minority owner Jeanie Buss shared her reservations about Bron’s future in LA and impending retirement plans.

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“Well, I’ve always said I want to see him retire as a Laker,” Buss said on the radio show over the weekend. “But he’s going to be a free agent. It’s really his decision to make. He is a valuable player in this league, even in his 23rd season. It’s incredible what he’s done. But, you know, the decision’s going to be his, he’s a free agent, and I’m sure he’s going to look at all his opportunities. Or not. Maybe he just wants to go out quietly.”

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Buss drew a parallel to Kobe Bryant’s farewell, noting how his early announcement created a season-long celebration:

“I mean, certainly, I think one of the biggest gifts that Kobe gave us was that he told us in November of his last season that it was going to be his last season. So we got a chance to celebrate him. And every city he went to, I think he was even blown away at the fans in Sacramento, the fans in Boston, really showing so much love to him. And I think that LeBron James would probably experience the same thing. But I think it’s really up to the individual what they are comfortable with. And so, you know, LeBron has all the cards,” Buss added.

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After an uncertain season, Buss sounds like a woman preparing for the possibility that the end is near. With a change in ownership under Mark Walter, Bron’s future feels more open than it has at any point in his run in Los Angeles. The bigger picture is simple: the 41-year-old has earned the right to choose how this story ends, and the Lakers’ front office accepts that reality.

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What Buss said in this interview leaves room for retirement, a last season elsewhere, or one more Lakers run. But it also acknowledges that the franchise is already thinking about the next chapter, which is why her words carried so much weight and why this summer suddenly feels like a turning point for both player and team.

Will LeBron James retire in 2026? Does he want a farewell tour?

As of now, there are no confirmed reports about James wanting to hang up his uniform for good this summer. His on-court brilliance shows no signs of fading, considering his valiant double-double (19 points and 13 assists) in Game 1 versus the Rockets. He remains a leader in the Lakers locker room, pushing his teammates to new heights and offloading the offensive burden onto the likes of Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves.

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Imago Apr 5, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) controls the ball against the Dallas Mavericks during the second half at American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

Publicly, Bron’s stance is that he has not decided whether he’ll play beyond this season, and recent reporting says retirement remains possible but unresolved. However, rumors of a potential ‘farewell tour’ are completely baseless, as confirmed in the latest report from The Athletic.

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“The notion that James would want a farewell tour — long cited as evidence that this season was not his last — is false, those sources said, with several sources even hearing that directly from James himself,” wrote reporters Dan Woike and Sam Amick.

Bron’s average from this season (20.9 points) mirrors his average from his rookie year. After 23 long years, the body won’t function as it did back in the day, but his mindset shows no wear and tear. He has said in the past that he will retire when he can no longer compete at an elite level or when the joy of the grind starts to fade, specifically, when he feels like he’s taking minutes from younger teammates or holding the team back.

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Family plays a huge role, too. Playing with Bronny has given him fresh purpose, and he’s said outright that seeing his son thrive has made this season special enough to keep going. Whether LeBron returns may depend less on his body or mind and more on his faith in the Lakers’ ability to build a true contender around him.