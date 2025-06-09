Jeanie Buss Sends Wholesome Message to Magic Johnson’s Close Friend After Life-Changing Decision

The NBA world can often feel like one big, sprawling family, with connections that go back decades. And sometimes, the most heartwarming moments happen far away from the basketball court. That’s exactly what happened this week, as a key figure with deep ties to Los Angeles Lakers royalty made a huge, life-changing announcement, earning a sweet and wholesome public blessing from the owner of the Purple and Gold herself, Jeanie Buss.

The fantastic news came from Darren Prince, a renowned sports and celebrity agent who is not just anyone in the Lakers’ extended universe – he’s a longtime close friend of the one and only Magic Johnson. On Thursday, Prince took to Instagram to share some incredible personal news: he’s engaged! He posted a beautiful, heartfelt message announcing his engagement to Nutsa Buzaladze, a powerhouse singer who was a finalist on American Idol.

In the touching post, Prince pulled back the curtain on their love story, revealing it was a connection that grew over time. “As the saying goes ‘God laughs while we make plans, ‘“ he began. He explained that he met Nutsa two and a half years ago after her amazing run on Idol and how they “immediately connected” over their shared love of God and a spiritual way of life. He shared how they became best friends, and that when she moved to Los Angeles for her career earlier this year, their connection blossomed into something more.

“You have such a huge heart, an unstoppable work ethic, you’re always happy and as loyal as they come,” he gushed about his new fiancée. “You’ve made me want to be a better man in every way.”

It was a beautiful announcement, and the comments section was flooded with well-wishes. But one comment in particular stood out, coming from the very top of the Lakers organization. The team’s controlling owner, Jeanie Buss, chimed in with her own enthusiastic and supportive message, writing: “this is awesome!!! #LoveWins”.

Now, why would the owner of the Lakers take the time to comment on an agent’s engagement post? That’s where the deep connection to Magic Johnson comes in. Darren Prince isn’t just any agent; he’s been intertwined with the Lakers family for decades.

In fact, Magic Johnson was Prince’s first-ever client when he launched his own company, Prince Marketing Group, back in 1995. That relationship was absolutely “crucial” to Prince’s career, launching him into the stratosphere of sports and celebrity representation. He’s been a close friend and confidant to Magic ever since.

So, when someone that important to one of your franchise’s biggest icons makes a huge, happy step in their personal life, the real “Lakers family” shows up. And while Jeanie Buss is celebrating the personal connections that make the Lakers feel like a family, the organization is also reportedly making a change that will have a whole lot of traditionalist fans celebrating, too.

A return to tradition? Lakers reportedly set to change one of their jerseys

For years, one of the team’s jerseys has been a major point of contention for a fanbase that prides itself on its iconic look. But now, it looks like a change is finally on the way.

We’re talking about the Lakers’ “Statement Edition” uniforms. The team’s purple and gold color scheme is legendary, one of the most recognizable looks in all of sports. But in recent years, the Statement jerseys have featured a purple background with black numbers and black side stripes. For a lot of Lakers fans, that black trim was just… wrong.

It was a departure from tradition, introducing a color that has never really been a part of the team’s historic identity. It was a small detail, sure, but for a fanbase that reveres the “Forum Blue and Gold” (which is technically what the purple and gold are called), it was a big deal.

But now, according to several reports, it looks like the Lakers are making a much-needed change for next season. The new design reportedly features white numbers with a gold shadow, and the iconic Lakers wordmark logo will also be in white. This would be a welcome return to the traditional purple, gold, and white color palette.

Hence for Lakers fans who have been complaining about the black “Statement” jerseys for years, this news is a huge win. It signals a return to the classic, iconic look that has been synonymous with Lakers greatness for generations. In an offseason filled with big, stressful questions about the coach and the roster, a small, smart change like fixing a controversial jersey is a nice, easy victory for the franchise and its dedicated fans.