Jeanie Buss Takes Action After ESPN Reveals LeBron James’ Dirty Laundry

Fractures inside the Lakers rarely stay quiet for long. Still, this one landed differently. At a moment when the franchise is transitioning into a new ownership era, old alliances were suddenly dragged into the open, exposing tensions that now carry real consequences.

That tension crystallized on January 21, when ESPN reporter Baxter Holmes published a detailed account of internal Lakers dysfunction. The report revisited sibling infighting, the looming $10 billion sale, and, most jarringly, a strained relationship between Jeanie Buss and LeBron James. What followed was not silence. Instead, Buss made a subtle but unmistakable move that signaled damage control.

Hours after the report went public, Buss changed her Instagram profile photo. The image showed her embracing James after the Lakers won the 2020 NBA championship inside the Orlando bubble. The timing mattered. With fan backlash escalating online, the gesture functioned as her first visible response to revelations that challenged the public image of loyalty between ownership and star.

To understand why the reaction was so sharp, the history matters. When the Lakers unveiled Anthony Davis on July 13, 2019, the franchise felt reborn. Pairing Davis with James pulled Los Angeles out of nearly a decade of instability and placed it firmly back in title contention.

However, the ESPN report suggested that Buss’ view of James subtly shifted even as success followed. Sources described private frustration with James’ influence, particularly the power wielded by Klutch Sports, which also represented Davis. Buss reportedly bristled at the “franchise savior” framing that accompanied James’ arrival in 2018, believing it minimized the organization’s role.

That strain deepened over time. Insiders told ESPN that Jeanie Buss was dissatisfied with James’ attitude after the Lakers drafted his son, Bronny James, with the 55th pick in the 2024 NBA Draft.

“When the Lakers drafted James’ son Bronny with the 55th pick in the 2024 draft, Jeanie privately remarked that James should be grateful for such a gesture, but she felt that he wasn’t,” people close to the team told ESPN.

On the court, James’ impact was undeniable. During the 2020 NBA Finals, he averaged 29.8 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 8.5 assists over six games, earning his fourth Finals MVP. That production alone reshaped the franchise’s recent history. Still, success did not erase resentment behind the scenes.

The Westbrook fallout and lingering resentment

The real fracture, according to those around the organization, arrived in July 2021. The Lakers acquired Russell Westbrook in a move widely seen as catering to James. Instead of a superteam, the result was collapse. Los Angeles finished 33–49, missed the postseason, and absorbed heavy criticism.

As a result, blame became a central issue. Insiders said Jeanie Buss expected shared accountability for the failed Westbrook experiment. James, however, distanced himself as the losses mounted. That disconnect hardened into lasting friction.

By 2022, several sources indicated Buss questioned whether extending James made sense and even weighed potential trade scenarios. The Clippers were mentioned internally. Although James eventually signed a two-year, $104 million deal in July 2024 that included a no-trade clause, sources said Buss remained frustrated by what she viewed as his refusal to absorb responsibility for prior decisions.

This Lakers rift does not exist in isolation. Around the league during the 2025–26 season, owner-star tensions have increasingly surfaced, reflecting a broader shift in power dynamics. Similar disputes elsewhere have shown how quickly relationships can unravel once trust erodes.

For the Lakers, the timing magnifies the stakes. The franchise’s $10 billion sale to Mark Walter was finalized in 2025, placing the organization under new strategic pressure. With James’ contract expiring in 2026, the question is no longer theoretical. Decisions made now will shape whether this partnership winds down quietly or fractures publicly.

Jeanie Buss’ Instagram change may appear symbolic, but symbolism carries weight in moments like this. It was a calculated attempt to project unity after ESPN exposed private resentment. Still, optics cannot erase years of internal strain.

Ultimately, the Holmes report reframed the Lakers’ recent era. What once looked like unwavering loyalty now reads as a partnership defined by control battles, bruised egos, and unresolved blame. With new ownership in place and James nearing another crossroads, the next move will not be measured in posts or photos. It will be measured in decisions, and the clock is already ticking.