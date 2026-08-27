Jeanie Buss Takes Legal Action Against ‘Devious’ Siblings as Lakers Ownership Battle Intensifies

The stakes just got higher in the saga surrounding the ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers. The Busses are once again set for a clash in a Los Angeles courtroom. Controlling owner and governor Jeanie Buss has filed an explosive 97-page petition in Los Angeles Superior Court to block her five siblings — Joey, Janie, Jesse, Jim, and Johnny Buss — from executing a secret agreement to sell the family’s remaining 17.8% stake in the franchise.

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The petition, filed by Jeanie and her prominent attorney, Adam Streisand, accuses her brothers and sisters of engaging in “devious” conduct, as stated in the document, designed to undermine her governorship. Jeanie is asking the court to void her siblings’ vote to sell, hold them in contempt for violating a prior 2017 court order, remove co-trustees Joey and Janie Buss for breach of fiduciary duty, and seek financial damages.

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Highlighting the underlying personal rift driving the dispute, Jeanie’s petition pulls no punches regarding the siblings’ motivations:

“Their conduct is not driven by financial necessity but by animosity toward Jeanie and in willful disregard for the (Trust), this Court’s 2017 Order, their fiduciary duties, and Dr. Buss’s express intent.”

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As detailed by Senior NBA Insider Sam Amick, who broke the news, the court filing establishes a firm legal timeline while outlining the severe remedies Jeanie is seeking against her co-trustees:

“Jeanie Buss and her attorney, Adam Streisand, have filed a petition to block her siblings’ attempted sale of the family’s Lakers shares. A court hearing is scheduled for November 5, according to a filing that was publicly processed today.”

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Amick further said, “Jeanie Buss is not only calling for the family’s vote of the Lakers shares to be deemed void, but for co-trustees Joey and Janie Buss be removed from those positions for ‘breach of fiduciary duty.’ She calls for her siblings to be liable ‘for loss and damages’ as well.”

“Jeanie never agreed to any sale, was never consulted, and was never even informed,” the petition explicitly states.

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The filing paints a picture of a fractured family executing a backdoor maneuver without consulting the team’s governing leader.

Jeanie Buss makes explosive claims against siblings in Lakers ownership battle

This legal battle represents the second major attempt by Jeanie’s siblings to strip her of control following their failed 2017 coup. Under NBA governing guidelines, a franchise governor must hold at least a 15% ownership stake in the team to maintain voting rights and operational authority.



By attempting to sell the trust’s entire 17.8% stake, Jeanie argues her siblings are intentionally forcing her below the NBA’s mandatory threshold.

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The legal route probably comes as even buying the minority owners’ shares won’t get Jeanie to the minimum 15%. Moreover, at least minority owner, Dr. Patrick Soon-Shiong has declared his intent to align with his friend Bob Iger.

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Jeanie’s petition outlines five specific Causes of Action, asserting that a 2017 court order requires the trustees to take all necessary steps to ensure her position as Controlling Owner.



The filing further argues that selling the shares makes no financial sense given the franchise’s rapidly appreciating valuation under the incoming Kushner-Iger group, noting that other minority shareholders support Jeanie and intend to hold their equity.

The legal showdown stems from the fallout of majority owner Mark Walter’s surprise announcement that he is selling his majority stake in the Lakers to a new ownership group led by billionaire venture capitalist Joshua Kushner and former Disney CEO Bob Iger at a record $12.5 billion valuation.



He sold it just 14 months after buying the team for $10 billion.

Under the proposed terms of that transfer, Jeanie was expected to remain governor for at least four more years, provided she retained the required 15% equity stake. However, behind the scenes, her five siblings signed a resolution to piggyback on the sale and offload the family’s entire remaining equity to the Iger-Kushner group.

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Joey Buss, who Jeanie fired from the front office nine months ago, reportedly signed an initial letter on August 11, one day before news broke that Walter sold the Lakers to Iger and Kushner. It was followed by an August 18 joint resolution signed by the other five siblings

They went on to issue a public statement that prominently left out Jeanie.

“Johnny, Jimmy, Janie, Joey and Jesse have made the decision to sell the family’s remaining stake, and we remain united in that decision. We intend to move forward thoughtfully, respectfully and through the appropriate process.”

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With a formal court hearing now set for November 5, the legal maneuverings may determine whether the legacy of Dr. Jerry Buss remains under his designated successor’s control or undergoes a permanent restructuring.