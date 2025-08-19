Jeff Teague Reveals Jimmy Butler’s Behavior With Coaches That Remained Same Even With Warriors

The NBA has no shortage of fiery competitors, but Jimmy Butler’s edge has always stood out. A mix of control, defiance, and belief in his instincts has made him both magnetic and polarizing across every stop in his career. That edge, though, never disappeared when the jerseys changed. Whether in Chicago, Minnesota, Miami, or now Golden State, Butler carried the same trait into each locker room.

And as Jeff Teague revealed, how he handled coaches tells the real story, which now frames his new reality with the Warriors as a player once accused of being “too much” with the Timberwolves is now meshing with one of the league’s most disciplined systems.

Teague, who played alongside Butler in Minnesota, remembered a teammate who didn’t just follow orders unthinkingly. “Jimmy sometimes would be like, ‘Hey, I want the ball right here’. But Jimmy wasn’t like a, ‘Give me the ball, watch out, you go here, you go here.’ He was more like, ‘I want the ball here.’ And then we’d build a play to get him in that spot. He wouldn’t be like, ‘Jeff, go to the corner. Everybody else get the f— out the way.’ Nah, I did s— like that.”

That approach often meant bending the coach’s design, especially under Tom Thibodeau. “Thibs will get it going. He’ll write his play. ‘We gonna get here-’ Man, fu– that. Jimmy, high pick and roll, man. Jimmy and KAT play, I go to the corner,” Teague explained. It wasn’t rebellion for rebellion’s sake. Butler believed in striking while the iron was hot, whether it was himself, Karl-Anthony Towns, or Andrew Wiggins.

Butler’s confidence made him the natural focal point. Teague recalled how players deferred when Jimmy spoke up, because he wasn’t just calling for the ball; he was recognizing matchups, spotting momentum shifts, and demanding his team seize them. Coaches might have hesitated, but his teammates understood the urgency in his tone.

And that’s the tension. A player willing to tweak the playbook, sometimes in real time, without worrying how it looked. The same instincts that once clashed with perception in Minnesota are being tested again, this time in a different environment.

From Alpha to Co-Star, Jimmy Butler’s evolving role

Now under Stephen Curry’s wing in Golden State, Butler hasn’t lost his knack for shaping games. Steve Kerr highlighted how seamlessly he slotted in with Curry and Draymond, pointing to their 23-7 run with Butler in the lineup as proof it wasn’t a coincidence. The ball still finds him in the right spots, but now within the Warriors’ rhythm.

Feb 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) is congratulated by guard Stephen Curry (30) after a basket against the Charlotte Hornets in the third quarter at the Chase Center.

Steph himself admitted the difference was immediate. “The offense doesn’t feel as hard,” he said, crediting Butler for drawing attention and easing pressure while keeping the system intact. It echoed what Jeff Teague once described: Butler dictating where he wanted the ball, but here, he’s absorbed into Golden State’s identity instead of standing apart from it. Butler called the shift refreshing, even joking that being Curry’s “sidekick” was a “really good thing” that let him play more freely.

And when Curry sits, Jimmy Butler flips back into his old mode. During a game against Sacramento, he engineered a blistering 22-8 run that flipped the game, drawing praise from Curry on the bench, who said, “That has a lot to do with [Butler] and the presence and confidence that he exudes.” That balance, deferential when Curry’s cooking and forceful when he’s not, makes Butler’s new act in Golden State so effective.