Jemele Hill Rejects Voting for Stephen A. Smith if He Runs for President Amid Beef Over Draymond Green Show Comments

Stephen A. Smith has sent mixed public signals about a potential presidential run. Over the last few months, he has repeatedly said he has considered entering politics, while at the same time insisting that he is unlikely to run. As speculation over his political future continues, veteran journalist Jemele Hill has made one thing clear: her vote would not go to Smith.

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“No, I wouldn’t,” Hill said when asked on the Awful Announcing Podcast whether she would support Smith if he ran for president. “This is less about Stephen A. and more about the fact that I think we need a sense of expertise returned to the presidency.”

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Hill explained that her decision had less to do with Smith personally and more to do with what she believes the presidency requires. She argued that the country’s highest office should be held by someone with significant governing experience rather than another high-profile entertainer.

“The bad thing that Donald Trump did is convince everybody that they could run for office and be president. It’s a hard job… I need a level of gravitas and geopolitical knowledge to return to the White House.”

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Her comments come after months of Smith publicly entertaining the prospect of a presidential campaign. Earlier this year he told CBS Sunday Morning, “I will confess to you, I’m giving strong consideration to being on that debate stage for 2027. I’ve got this year coming up, 2026, to think about it, to study, to know the issues.”

This wasn’t the first time Smith had talked about a possibility. During an appearance on The View last year, he said, “If you came to me and you told me I had a legitimate shot to win the presidency of the United States of America, I would definitely consider it.”

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Smith has also said that if he were ever to enter politics, it would only be for the presidency, not the vice presidency.

“I’m not interested in being no vice president. I’m not interested in being number two,” Smith said on CNN’s State of the Union. “If I were to do something like that, it would be for the big job. It would be for the presidency of the United States of America or nothing. I’m not trying to be number two at anything I do.”

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That being said, will he ever step out of his role in the media for politics? Well, in an interview with Sean Hannity earlier this year, he himself said that leaving behind his current income would be too big a sacrifice for him.

“I don’t think I’m running either, because I got to give up my money,” Smith said. “Yeah, I ain’t giving up my money, Sean.”

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For context, according to The Athletic, Smith earns approximately $21 million annually from ESPN and another $12 million from SiriusXM. Revenue from his YouTube channel and podcast reportedly brings his annual earnings to nearly $40 million.

Hill Clarifies Her Comments That Sparked Stephen A.-Draymond Debate

Jemele Hill also addressed the controversy that followed her appearance on Draymond Green’s podcast, where comments about modern sports media were widely interpreted as criticism of Smith. She insisted there was never any bad intent and emphasized that she has long respected Smith’s career.

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“I was really surprised because I didn’t, it was no malicious intent behind it… I know that when it came to reporting, he was definitely one of the realest in the game.”

According to Hill, her conversation with Draymond Green was never intended to criticize Smith’s work ethic. Instead, she was reflecting on how today’s television landscape and reduced locker-room access have changed relationships between reporters and athletes.

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Furthermore, she also explained why she believes Smith’s role has naturally evolved beyond traditional journalism.

“I still practice some journalism. I don’t know if I can fully call myself a journalist… And I would say the same about him. … At this point, he’s probably more of an entertainer… It is his job five days a week to captivate an audience.”

The clarification comes against the ongoing public feud between Stephen A. Smith and Draymond Green. The two have exchanged criticism multiple times over the past year, with disagreements ranging from player coverage to media responsibility. Hill stressed that those issues had nothing to do with her own comments, saying, “Draymond has his own issues with Stephen A. I ain’t got nothing to do with that.”

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Before her latest remarks, Hill, during an appearance on The Draymond Green Show, talked about how modern sports media has changed. Using Smith as an example, she argued that television personalities who spend most of their time in the studio inevitably lose some of the day-to-day interaction with athletes that once shaped traditional reporting.

At the time, Hill said, “When you’re in studio five days a week, you get so far removed from the people that you’re talking about.”

She added that the lack of regular locker-room access can affect the way athletes are discussed, explaining that reporters who know they must face players after publishing criticism often approach their work differently. Those comments drew a response from Smith, who defended his reporting credentials and rejected the suggestion that he had become disconnected from athletes.

While the debate over Smith’s political future continues, Hill made one thing unmistakably clear. Her disagreement isn’t based on personal issues, but in her belief that the presidency demands a level of experience and expertise she believes should once again become a requirement for the nation’s highest office.