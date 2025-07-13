Jeremiah Fears’ Bold Claim Off to Horrid Start After Loss in Bronny James Match-Up

“I would definitely say top two, top two point guard of all time.” That’s not Magic. Not Isiah. Not even Steph Curry. That’s Jeremiah Fears, ladies and gentlemen. The Pelicans rookie pulled a page from the Confidence Is Free playbook and went all in with a statement that probably made even LaVar Ball blink twice. He didn’t say “I want to be great.” He didn’t say “top five.” He said the top two point guards of all time—and then walked into a Summer League game that went south faster than Ben Simmons’ free throw percentage.

Let’s be clear: we love the moxie. Every great need delusion to some degree. But unfortunately for Jeremiah Fears, his first real test since declaring NBA dominance came with Bronny James and the Lakers—and it wasn’t pretty.

If you watched the game hoping for a breakout, you instead got a full rerun of the “rookie welcome to the league” package. Fears played 28 minutes and finished with 15 points on 5-for-21 shooting (23.8%), while hitting just 1-of-7 from three. That’s less “top two all-time” and more “bottom ten for the night.”

And yes, before you ask, the Pelicans lost. 94-81.

Meanwhile, Bronny James, who’s had plenty of doubters of his own, quietly went to work and dropped 14 points on 5-for-11 shooting, with 3 assists, 2 steals, and a block. Not mind-blowing numbers, but when your direct competition just claimed to be the next coming of Chris Paul with Russell Westbrook‘s confidence, those numbers hit a little different.

Fears looked like he was gunning to prove he’s better than Magic… but forgot to pass like him. He finished with zero assists—yes, zero—and a plus-minus of -8.

The bold quote came just before the game. Jeremiah said, “Just bring a lot to the table and just continue to show everybody what I’m capable of every time I step on the floor.” And hey, he did bring something to the table—just maybe not what he intended.

In a Summer League that’s basically the NBA’s version of “Shark Tank” auditions for role players, Fears came in pitching himself as the next face of the league. What he delivered was more like one of those early-career Westbrook games, only without the athleticism or rim-shattering dunks to compensate for the bricks.

The Lakers, meanwhile, had Cole Swider dropping 21 points with 10 rebounds and 4 assists, and Christian Koloko putting on a clinic with 13 points on 5-of-7 shooting, 3 blocks, and a perfect 1-of-1 from deep. Yeah—the center hit more threes than Jeremiah Fears.

Pelicans’ Draft Trio Looks… Mid

While Derik Queen had his second straight double-double (12 points, 13 rebounds), his 4-for-12 shooting didn’t exactly scream dominance either. The Pelicans’ rookie trio of Fears, Queen, and Yves Missi combined for 34 points on 12-of-39 shooting. That’s roughly 30% from the field, and just enough to make Pelicans fans wonder if Zion might be better off requesting to play for the Saints.

The Lakers, on the other hand, showed up. Even Darius Bazley played like a mix of Draymond Green’s hustle and Pau Gasol’s touch at the rim, posting 12 points, 10 rebounds, 5 blocks, and 4 assists. The Lakers’ box score looked like it came from a playoff win. The Pelicans looked like one of those nights the ‘Process Sixers’ scored under 80.

Say what you want, but Bronny James looked smooth. His handle was tight, defense was alert, and he showed glimpses of becoming a reliable 3-and-D contributor—once he gets the 3 part more consistent than 1-for-5 from deep.

Mar 19, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Bronny James (9) inbound the ball in the second half against the Denver Nuggets at Crypto.com Arena.

LeBron James, sitting courtside, looked like a proud dad at a Little League game, but let’s not pretend he wasn’t scouting who’ll ride shotgun with him next season, too. Oh, and the conversations around his trade are a whole different story. Guys like Koloko, Bazley, and Swider gave him reasons to smile. And while Bronny wasn’t the best player on the floor, he definitely looked like an NBA player.

Fears, on the other hand? He looked like a guy who made a mixtape go viral on YouTube and then realized Summer League is full of guys trying to feed their families.

Jeremiah Fears has time. He’s young. He’s talented. He wears number zero and calls himself “Zero Fears.” But in his first real spotlight game, that number zero also perfectly summed up his assist total, team impact, and chances of making Magic Johnson nervous.

The boldness is still there, and he’ll get more chances. But right now, if he wants to be in that top-two PG conversation, he might want to start by watching a bit of Jose Alvarado tape and learning how to control the game without chucking 21 shots to get 15 points.

Because if this keeps up, the only top two Jeremiah Fears might be part of… is a top-two pick in someone else’s fantasy bench draft.