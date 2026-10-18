Jeremy Sochan Released by Blazers as 23-Year-Old Stands Team-Less Months After Championship With Knicks

Once again, Jeremy Sochan’s topsy-turvy luck has struck again. His movement between teams secured him the 2026 championship bragging rights with the Knicks but it didn’t guarantee him job security. In a move aimed at preserving maximum roster and financial flexibility for the upcoming 2026–27 campaign, the Portland Trail Blazers officially waived Jeremy Sochan on Saturday.

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The stark reality of the NBA business set in this weekend as front offices across the league finalized their 15-man standard rosters ahead of opening night. The forward went from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy on the highest stage of the sport to his third team of the year and now back to searching for an open roster spot barely a week before the next campaign even tips off.

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The decision brings a sudden end to the 23-year-old’s brief stint in Portland, leaving the former lottery pick without a team just four months after he celebrated an NBA Championship as a member of the New York Knicks.

Sochan originally joined the Trail Blazers on August 1, signing a one-year, non-guaranteed training-camp contract at the veteran’s minimum, roughly $2.6 million. He hoped to get a permanent rotation spot on a retooled squad around Damian Lillard, Ja Morant, and Deni Avdija.

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Over the course of four preseason exhibition games, the 6’8 forward delivered remarkably efficient numbers in limited action. He averaged 6.0 points, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists in roughly 12 minutes per contest while shooting an impressive 62.5% from the field (10-of-16) and knocking down four of his five three-point attempts. Social media is already joking that Sochan was waived because he might be a better shooter than Dame.

Despite his strong efficiency during camp, Portland’s front office opted against guaranteeing his deal. By releasing Sochan, general manager Joe Cronin brought the Blazers’ active standard roster down to 14 players alongside three two-way contracts.

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Rather than filling that 15th spot immediately, Portland chose to leave the position vacant. Combined with an unused midlevel exception, this open roster spot grants Portland crucial salary-cap wiggle room under the luxury tax line, providing the franchise flexibility to execute trades or absorb contract extensions as the season progresses.

Should Sochan go unclaimed on waivers by Monday afternoon, he will officially become an unrestricted free agent eligible to sign with any franchise.

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Jeremy Sochan’s rollercoaster from San Antonio to free agency

Jeremy Sochan’s journey to free agency caps off an eventful 12-month stretch that highlights the fluid nature of NBA depth charts. Drafted ninth overall by the San Antonio Spurs in the 2022 NBA Draft out of Baylor University, Sochan entered the league recognized for his high-energy playmaking, versatile defensive coverage, and unique style, including his famous one-handed free-throw shooting form.

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Over his first three seasons in San Antonio, Gregg Popovich and Mitch Johnson experimented with Sochan in multiple roles, deploying him as a starting point guard and a small-ball center. Through 228 career regular-season games, he established solid statistical averages of 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists per contest.

However, his tenure in San Antonio ended midway through the 2025–26 season, when the Spurs and Sochan mutually agreed to part ways after the trade deadline. Days later, he signed with the New York Knicks, stepping into a depth role for the stretch run. Because of this move, he earned a championship ring with the Knicks after leaving the Spurs.

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Sochan appeared in 16 regular-season games and eight playoff matchups for New York, providing energy off the bench as the Knicks marched through the postseason. The fairytale run reached its peak in June when New York clinched the 2026 NBA Championship in five games against Sochan’s former team, the Spurs, granting the young forward a championship ring.

The most memorable moment was when his former teammate, Victor Wembanyama ignored him at the final buzzer of the championship game.

Despite that championship hardware, Sochan found himself searching for a new basketball home over the summer. While his defensive motor and passing ability remain clear strengths, his persistent perimeter shooting struggles have made it challenging for him to carve out a spot in the Knicks’ and Blazers’ rosters.

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Portland offered an intriguing opportunity given its relatively thin forward rotation behind starters Deni Avdija and Toumani Camara. Yet the Blazers’ preference for financial flexibility ultimately prevailed over keeping the veteran forward.

Now standing as a 23-year-old champion with extensive lottery-level talent and major playoff experience, Sochan represents an intriguing target for contenders and rebuilding franchises alike as front offices continuously re-evaluate their rosters in the opening weeks of the regular season.