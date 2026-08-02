Jeremy Sochan to Fight for NBA Future as Knicks Lose Champion in Free Agency

2022’s 9th overall pick, Jeremy Sochan, just made a big decision after a fateful championship. He is entering a defining training camp after agreeing to a non-guaranteed, one-year contract with the Portland Trail Blazers. The move ends Sochan’s brief, championship-winning stint with the New York Knicks, as he now transitions from hoisting the Larry O’Brien Trophy to competing for a final roster spot in Portland.

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His agent Deirunas Visockas of Gersh Sports confirmed the agreement with ESPN’s Shams Charania, while Blazers insider Sean Highkin reported that the deal is non-guaranteed. The 23-year-old enters his fifth NBA season averaging career numbers of 9.9 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 2.5 assists.

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Sochan landed with the Knicks in February after being waived by the San Antonio Spurs following a drop in his rotation minutes. Although he played sparingly in New York, averaging 2.8 points in 16 regular-season games and just 3.3 minutes across eight playoff appearances, his knowledge of San Antonio’s system proved invaluable during the Knicks’ championship run.

Before the NBA Finals matchup against his former team, Sochan publicly detailed how he was leveraging his internal knowledge to aid New York’s game plan against Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama.

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“Whether I’m playing or not, it’s important to feed all the information I have,” Sochan explained. “And I think I know quite a lot. I’m watching their games now, I’m seeing the old plays we [ran], when they go up to certain people and at what times, it’s pretty obvious to see.”

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Speaking specifically on defending his former teammate, Sochan highlighted physical play as the key to slowing down the 7’4″ star:

“Being that tall [Wembanyama] gets tired,” Sochan said. “Give him different looks and [not beat him up but] be very physical, and make him run. And he’s gonna get tired, he’s gonna have to take some plays off in my opinion.”

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But his status as the championship double agent was overshadowed by the moment Wemby snubbed him at the Finals-winning Game 5 back in June. While we barely saw him in orange and blue, the Knicks’ championship parade would be the last memorable moment he gave.

Jeremy Sochan marks major offseason transition as Knicks fill his spot

The transition to Portland raises the stakes for the young player. The Blazers are in a state of flux, dealing with ownership drama while preparing for a definitive Ja Morant-Damian Lillard era. The training camp will be decisive in reigniting his NBA trajectory.

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Drafted ninth overall by the Spurs in 2022, Sochan enjoyed a strong start to his career, earning NBA All-Rookie Second Team honors while averaging 11.4 points, 6.1 rebounds, and 2.8 assists over his first three seasons.

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However, after falling out of favor in San Antonio and seeing limited floor time in New York, he now faces direct competition in Portland.

According to league reports, the Blazers are staging a competitive camp for their final frontcourt spots. Sochan’s primary competition will be big man Micah Potter, who was claimed off waivers from the Indiana Pacers on a non-guaranteed $2.8 million deal.

With Portland seeking forward depth following the departures of Jerami Grant and Kris Murray, Sochan’s defensive versatility presents a distinct alternative to Potter’s perimeter shooting.

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Meanwhile, in New York, the loss of Sochan marks a shift in locker room culture. During his brief stay in Gotham, Sochan formed a close bond with guard Tyler Kolek, creating viral moments on the bench that helped lighten the mood during playoff stretches.

As the Knicks look forward to defending their title, incoming rookie Tyler Nickel, who generated buzz at the draft combine and Summer League, could step into that moodmaker role and shooting.

However, with New York still managing its 15-man roster and seeking frontcourt depth, Sochan’s departure officially closes a short yet memorable championship chapter for the 23-year-old forward as he fights for his spot in Rip City.