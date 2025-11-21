Jesse Sends Jeanie Buss Emotional Message, Discloses Details Of Strained Relationship

The ouster of Joey and Jesse Buss did more than create anxiety for job security in the Lakers organization. It showed decades of brewing family politics among the Buss siblings. In something that could power a whole other season of Succession, Jeanie Buss remains the last Buss standing as the primary governor of the Lakers. Even after Mark Walter paid $10 billion for the franchise. Jesse proceeded to go on the record and allege this is against their father, the late Dr Jerry Buss’ wishes. Despite the public stance he’s taken, Jeanie’s youngest brother is seemingly holding on to the last shreds of the family connection.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Within hours of his firing, Jesse made it known that he and Joey were against the sale to Mark Walter, were supposedly Dr Buss’ choices to lead the Lakers, and accused Jeanie of consolidating power and firing the entire family. Most of the revelations came in an interview with The Athletic.

One of the most shocking takeaways was the last time he spoke to Jeanie and Rob Pelinka. “No, I haven’t spoken to either of them in … five months.” As of right now, they still haven’t spoken.

ADVERTISEMENT

37-year-old Jesse was the assistant GM and director of scouting. It’s one thing to not hear from your sister and team governor. But not hearing from the GM? “Jeanie informed me that there would be a vote on the sale of the team. And with Rob, he just informed me of who we would be drafting, which is pretty consistent with how it’s gone in the last couple years.”

The Lakers sale was announced in June 2025, a few days before the NBA draft, consistent with Jesse’s timeline. Jesse admitted there was a lack of communication between him and the leadership, and he didn’t always see eye-to-eye. A lot of reasons for their firing, including this friction, were speculated. Another reason implied is Joey and Jesse’s independent venture.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jesse Buss has a message for Jeanie

In September 2025, Dr Buss’ youngest sons announced their independent venture, Buss Sports Capital. It’s an investment firm that would research and make acquisitions and partnerships across the global sports landscape. It can be comparable to Guggenheim’s sports wing, through which Mark Walter and Magic Johnson own the Lakers.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Some online speculate if Jeanie saw her brothers’ independent sports capital group as a threat. If this was Running Point, Buss Sports Capital would have done a hostile takeover of the Lakers and ousted Kate Hudson’s Isla Gordon. In reality, Jesse dismissed his independent venture being the cause.

Rather, he said, “I couldn’t answer that question. I think that’s something you’d have to ask Jeanie.”

He does, however, send an indirect message to Jeanie. “But it was meant, in no shape or form, to be a threat to her or any of my siblings. It’s just something that Joey and I wanted a partner on. And obviously, Joey and I, we’re best friends. Whatever he’s involved in, I want to be involved in, and whatever I’m involved in, he wants to be involved in. So it’s only natural that we continue working together in multiple different capacities, just like my dad would’ve wanted us to do.”

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s a week from Thanksgiving. Maybe the Buss siblings won’t spend it together. Or maybe they will have a very awkward dinner that won’t turn out like 2017. (Jeanie had a restraining order on her eldest brothers, Johnny and Jim, for trying to dissolve the Lakers board.) Just in case there is a possibility of mending fences, Jesse also has a message for his siblings.

“I wish them the best and at the end of the day, I love them because they’re my siblings, and I’m not exactly sure what went wrong along the way. I think that’s a question you’d have to ask them all individually. But at any point, if they need me for anything, any one of my siblings, I’m going to be there to support them.”

Either way, Thanksgiving is going to be really awkward for the Busses.