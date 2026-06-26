“Jesus, Martin Luther King Jr. & LeBron”: Knicks Rookie Tyler Nickel Delivers Wild Answer to Reporter’s Question

Jesus Christ. Martin Luther King Jr., LeBron James. Let alone the NBA prospects and rookies, even established stars often won’t mention those three names in the same sentence. But Knicks’ rookie Tyler Nickel did. Only hours after the New York side selected the Vanderbilt guard with the 47th pick, a video circulated on the internet. It quickly became one of the most hilarious moments to re-emerge on day 2 of draft night.

During his press interaction at the Draft combine, Tyler Nickel recalled his earlier response. Asked which three people, dead or alive, he would invite to dinner. Nickel took his time (imaginary drum rolls) before naming Jesus Christ, Martin Luther King Jr., and LeBron James.

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The unexpected combination caught the reporters off guard and soon spread across social media.

Days later, the video resurfaced again, introducing the Knicks fans to one of the newest personalities to their already boisterous roster.

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Interestingly, LeBron James was the only active athlete on Tyler Nickel’s list. While there isn’t any publicly available record of the rookie’s relationship or his admiration for the superstar, his inclusion alongside such historical and influential figures immediately caught attention.

Well, it’s quite understandable to witness rookies pick LeBron James over other NBA legends. The superstar began his career before they were born and shaped the modern NBA as they grew up. So, not a surprise.

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That said, the rookie isn’t only known for his infamous response. There is also a running joke about his voice.

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He is often made fun of because many believe his voice doesn’t match his face, but the player has embraced that with confidence.

Speaking with Sports Illustrated at the start of this year, the 22-year-old explained why he has never felt the need to change himself. He is a flamboyant personality with a deep voice, a sleeve full of tattoos, and a contagious laugh.

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“I’m never going to apologize for being myself or stop being myself just because people assume certain things or feel a type of way about it,” he said. “People are going to feel some type of way about you regardless of what you do. So you might as well just be yourself in the process.”

This says a lot about Nickel. He appears to be someone who, rather than trying to manufacture a perfect public image, leaned into being himself. For instance, wanting to dine with an unconventional guest list.

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But most importantly, will this mindset fit with the Knicks? Especially with the team looking to run it back under coach Mike Brown.

Tyler Nickel could match the Knicks’ locker room vibe

First of all, the Knicks drafted him based on the things he can do on the court.

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Veterans like Josh Hart have built the Knicks locker room with personality, confidence, grit, and constant banter. And before even playing his first NBA game, Nickel’s strong character has already proven something. He may be comfortable handling one of the NBA’s brightest arenas.

The 6 ‘6, 217-pound wing has developed into one of the most dependable shooters during his final season at Vanderbilt. He averaged 13.5 ppg while shooting at 40% from the arc at a high volume of 7.6 shots per game.

His quick release and ability to move off the ball will project him as an off-the-bench floor spacer. He can create additional room for Jalen Brunson and the Knicks’ second unit.

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Financially, Nickel has arrived at an important time. As the Knicks continue to stay off the second apron tax, this offseason has brought them to a crossroads. With multiple players facing free agency and eligible for extension, James Dolan has some tough decisions to make.

Players like Mitchell Robinson, Karl-Anthony Towns, Jordan Clarkson, Jose Alvarado, and Landry Shamet are expecting contract movements this summer, but Dolan can’t really satisfy everyone.

Amid this situation, adding a 47th rookie, who can shoot well, gives the team a lot of leverage financially.

Either way, with his dry humor and NYC fans happier than ever before, it’s the perfect time to be there.