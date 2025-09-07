Jimmy Butler Delivers Bad News to Carlos Alcaraz Ahead of US Open Final

Carlos Alcaraz had just walked off the court at Arthur Ashe, soaked in sweat and adrenaline, fresh from one of the biggest wins of his career. He had just taken down Novak Djokovic in straight sets, 6-4, 7-6(4), 6-2, to reach his second US Open final. It was the kind of performance that gets the tennis world buzzing. But before the media, before the fanfare, someone else got to him first. Jimmy Butler.

The Golden State Warriors forward showed up in the Alcaraz locker room, pulling the 22-year-old into a hug that felt more brotherhood than celebrity cameo. “I told you, I’m trying to be a better friend,” Butler told him, laughing. “Next summer, I’m coming to Wimbledon.” Carlos chuckled, nodding. Their friendship was easy, real, and apparently expanding across continents. It was the perfect build-up for a final showdown against Jannik Sinner. And then came the curveball.

Just a day before the US Open final, the energy shifted. Butler, seen courtside throughout the tournament, clapping, standing, living every point with Carlos, was suddenly nowhere to be seen. Then the post dropped. Jimmy Butler took to Instagram with a carousel of photos. He courtside earlier in the week, then one hugging Carlos. And then, the caption,“i’m there with you in spirit today @carlitosalcarazz VAMOS!”. Translation: He wasn’t going to be at the final.

It was the last thing anyone expected from Butler, who’s practically been Alcaraz’s unofficial hype man since 2023. From volunteering as a ball boy during Alcaraz’s match against Tiafoe, to sharing the court with him in a Doha exhibition match during the All-Star break, Butler has made it clear that he doesn’t just watch tennis, but rather lives it. He was there in Cincinnati when Alcaraz lifted his first title after Jannik Sinner retired due to illness.

However, this time, he is out. Whether it was training camp priorities, lingering NBA obligations, or simply personal timing, Butler didn’t give specifics. But he made sure the message was loud and clear: he may not be physically at Arthur Ashe, but his heart, his energy, his “VAMOS,” was firmly in Alcaraz’s corner.

Jimmy Butler and the Heat, fallout that still follows

Butler’s journey to the Warriors has been chaos wrapped in talent. His time with the Miami Heat ended not with a bang, but with suspensions, sideline drama, and sharp words. It was a breakdown years in the making.

In January 2025, Miami suspended him for what felt like the last time. By March, he was out. Traded to the Warriors in a five-team deal that sent shockwaves through both conferences. The move came after Pat Riley refused to offer Butler a two-year, $113 million extension, sparking a public feud. Riley didn’t flinch: “If you’re not on the court playing… you should keep your mouth shut.”

Butler didn’t back down either. He kept the fire, took his game to Golden State, and never missed a beat, averaging 17.9 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 5.9 assists in his first 30 games in the Bay. Even Goran Dragic, once one of Butler’s closest teammates, hinted that the chaos was real. “I really believe [the Heat] can [breathe better],” he said on 104.3 WQAM, adding that the drama “didn’t help nobody.”

The Heat have turned the page, trusting Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro to lead a young roster. But there’s no question Butler left a massive imprint and maybe some scars.

Jimmy Butler is still unapologetically intense and fiercely loyal. His US Open post might’ve been brief, but it told a full story. While he won’t be in the building for the Alcaraz vs. Sinner final, he’ll be watching. And if we’re lucky? Next summer, we’ll catch him at Wimbledon, courtside again, keeping that promise.