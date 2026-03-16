Jimmy Butler Drops Injury Return Update After ACL Surgery

The final stretch of the regular season is the most brutal on the Golden State Warriors. After two of its biggest stars landed on the injury list for extended periods of time, the role players are crumbling. Yet the Warriors bench in Washington looked crowded tonight. Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler are accompanying their team on this East Coast road trip. And after the shorthanded Dubs won 117-125 win over the Wizards, it was the ideal time to catch up with Jimmy.

Eight weeks since we saw him go down, and five weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a torn ACL in his right leg, Jimmy Butler rejoined his teammates from the sidelines. Seated in the Capital One Arena visitors’ locker room on Monday night, Butler provided his first significant update on a recovery process that has sidelined him since mid-January.

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While the 36-year-old admitted to the immense difficulty of being away from the court, his primary message was one of optimism and a refusal to rush a return that is still months away. “I just had surgery on my ACL five weeks ago,” Butler told reporters. “But all in all, I’m good, man. Happy. Feeling great.”

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When asked about how the five weeks since the surgery have been, he had one word. “Tough.” The worst part of it had been being away from the team and the court while working with the Warriors medical staff. “Not been around my guys hard. I’ve been able to play a game that I love. And I’ve been able to travel. Tough but the rehab has been going. We’re doing what we’re supposed to be doing to try to get back on the timeline that we talked about getting back home.”

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Butler, who was acquired by the Warriors from the Miami Heat at the trade deadline last season, got hurt while playing against his former team on January 19. He underwent successful surgery on February 9.

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He revealed that he only recently received medical clearance to fly due to concerns over blood clots and swelling. “I finally got to fly… I don’t know, blood clot, blood thinner, all of that good stuff… I was like, I got to go be around my guys. I don’t give a damn where it’s at. If I could be there, I wanted to be here,” he added.

Despite his eagerness to contribute, Butler was firm that he will not set a definitive return date.

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Jimmy Butler’s close to a big milestone in his recovery

As the Warriors’ playoff contention hangs by a thread, they’re waiting for Stephen Curry to return from the runner’s knee. There’s no rush to get back Jimmy Butler who likely will return next season. There will be a sense of urgency next season to maximise Curry’s remaining window. Despite the dire circumstances, Butler is not trying to rush the timeline.

“Whenever my body’s ready, like this one of all other injuries, major, minor, whenever my body’s ready. I promise I’m trying to get back out there,” he said.

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For now, Butler’s travel will be limited to ensure the high-altitude pressure doesn’t aggravate the swelling in his joint. However, he promised to “settle down” into his rehab in Southern California and make occasional appearances at Chase Center. “I’m just going to focus in on me and come back the best version of myself,” he concluded.

Imago Credits; Imagn

Regardless, veteran forward’s presence at the bench as well as Curry’s provided a morale boost for a shorthanded Warriors squad. While Butler’s season is officially over, his focus has shifted toward a meticulous rehabilitation program that he tracks via a “fancy chart” of weekly milestones on his wall.

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As per his chart, he is exactly one week away from a major milestone: ditching his crutches. “My next step is getting rid of these crutches. I’m supposed to be done with those at 6 weeks. So a week from today.”

Butler arrived at the Indian Wells Open on his crutches last week to support Carlos Alcaraz. While there, he confirmed that he’s not in a hurry despite Alcaraz’s eagerness for a game on the court or the clay.