Jimmy Butler Finds His Favorite Habit During Vacation After Revisiting Past Struggles

The NBA season might be over for Jimmy Butler and the Golden State Warriors after that tough second-round exit, but if you know anything about ‘Jimmy Buckets,’ his offseason is never really off. While most guys are maybe hitting the beach or disappearing for a bit, Jimmy’s already out here, living his best life, finding his favorite habits, and yeah, even hilariously revisiting some (fictional) past struggles that have fans cracking up. It’s just another chapter in the always entertaining world of Jimmy Butler.

So, what’s Jimmy up to now that the basketballs are temporarily put away? Well, if his recent Instagram story is anything to go by, he’s back to one of his true passions: absolutely dominating a game of dominoes. He posted a video showing him deep in a heated session with family and friends, and you can just hear the classic, fun-loving (and probably super competitive) banter and arguments flying around.

For Jimmy, playing dominoes isn’t just a game, it’s a vibe, a way to connect, and clearly one of his favorite ways to unwind and recharge. He’s been known to stay up until the early morning hours playing with locals on vacation, and even hosts domino events at his BIGFACE Coffee shops. It’s just pure, unfiltered Jimmy.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But while he’s schooling folks at the domino table, fans are also getting a laugh from a look back at some of his more… challenging endeavors. Remember that “Jimmy the Intern” video series he did with the yoga apparel company Alo? It was pure comedy gold! The first installment, which dropped back in March after he landed with the Warriors, showed Butler hilariously struggling through his “first day on the job” as an intern. We’re talking getting coffee orders all mixed up, fumbling with locked doors – basically, everything you wouldn’t expect from a six-time NBA All-Star who’s known for his intense focus on the court.

The whole “Jimmy the Intern” series was a genius move by Alo, a company he’s been an ambassador for since 2022. It perfectly played into Butler’s magnetic, often playful personality, showing a side of him that fans don’t always get to see. Despite the on-screen “struggles,” Jimmy remained his usual upbeat and ultra-positive self throughout the video, even managing to get some shine for his BIGFACE coffee brand and show off some Alo gear.

According to the original posts, a second episode was even teased, so fans are still hoping to see more of Jimmy Butler’s intern adventures, even if it’s clear his talents are probably best suited for the basketball court rather than the mailroom. He also recently hit up an Alo store in London, posting a pic of himself trying on clothes with a cheeky caption: “in da ends with @alo where da tings shout me (london talk).” It’s just Jimmy being Jimmy – always hustling, always having fun, and always keeping things interesting, whether it’s with a clutch playoff performance or a perfectly timed domino slap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jimmy Butler (@jimmybutler) Expand Post

That “Jimmy the Intern” stuff might be all for laughs, but make no mistake: when it comes to the real world of business, Jimmy Butler is dead serious and making some incredibly smart moves.

Spilling the beans – Butler’s recipe for off-court success

His main focus off the court? His coffee brand, BIGFACE. And this isn’t just some vanity project; it’s a legit business. The story of how it started is pure Jimmy: back in the 2020 NBA Bubble, when good coffee was apparently MIA, Butler, ever the entrepreneur, started selling cups of coffee he made with his own French press to other players, for a cool $20 a pop! What began as a bubble side hustle has blown up.

He later teamed up with Shopify’s creator program to launch BIGFACE as an e-commerce brand, and now it’s a whole operation with specialty beans, merch, and cool collabs. For Jimmy, coffee is like dominoes – it’s about community, bringing people together. And he’s turned that love into a real business.

But getting BIGFACE to where it is now wasn’t all smooth sailing. Jimmy’s so passionate about coffee that he once splurged on some super premium El Salvador beans to blend with BIGFACE. He admitted to Forbes that he was advised against it at the time and confessed, yeah, he “did pay too much for the beans.”

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

But that’s how you learn, right? That experience taught him a massive lesson, one he shared with Forbes: “Be quiet. You don’t have all the answers. Listen because people know so much more.” That’s some real wisdom. He added, “You would think my ideas would be genius all the time. I’ve come to find out that my ideas aren’t actually the best ideas yet. I learned to listen. I learned that other people know more about this particular thing than you do. So, you need to ask all the right questions.”

And BIGFACE isn’t his only play. Jimmy’s got a diverse portfolio. He’s got equity in the Chinese sportswear giant Li-Ning, which is a massive deal. He’s into real estate, with properties in California and Florida. And, as we saw with the intern series, he’s got that sponsorship deal with Alo Yoga. This guy, who’s on track to make over $400 million in NBA career earnings after his latest extension with the Warriors, isn’t just thinking about basketball money; he’s thinking about building long-term wealth and businesses that reflect who he is.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

It’s pretty cool to see a superstar athlete be so open about the learning curve in business. Jimmy Butler, the fierce competitor on the court, is showing a different kind of smarts off it – the kind that knows when to listen, when to learn, and how to turn a passion into a real, thriving enterprise.