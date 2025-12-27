Jimmy Butler Gets Bad News on Warriors Future Amid Surprise Anthony Davis Trade Pursuit

The Golden State Warriors are still searching for balance this season. Even with the experience of Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, and Jimmy Butler, control has slipped in key moments. At 16-15, they hover just above .500. Competitive but incomplete. With the February trade window open, the front office could chase a missing piece. A dominant big man. Someone like Anthony Davis.
Now, ClutchPoints’ Brett Siegel believes the Warriors would try to land AD by building a trade package centered on Butler. And not Jonathan Kuminga, whom they want to keep for other moves. It also makes clear that Green is almost untouchable, and any trade involving him would only happen with full approval from Curry, Coach Kerr, and Joe Lacob.
Now, why are we suddenly discussing a Jimmy Butler-Anthony Davis trade?
If the Warriors truly look to pursue Anthony Davis, they would do so attempting to put something together around Jimmy Butler, while maintaining Jonathan Kuminga for separate additions.
Golden State isn’t trading Draymond Green unless Steph, Kerr, and Lacob all green light it.
— Brett Siegel (@BrettSiegelNBA) December 27, 2025
Recently, NBA insider Chris Haynes revealed the Warriors are seriously exploring what it would take to land Davis, showing growing urgency to fix their frontcourt. The Golden State Warriors want a rim-protecting big man who can finish lobs and lift the team instantly. However, the Dallas Mavericks do not value the Dubs’ current assets, which rules out a simple deal and forces the Warriors to explore a multi-team, asset-heavy trade structure.
Hypothetically speaking, if Butler, instead of Green, is traded for AD, then which team could Joe Lacob approach? Say, a three-team trade where Dallas sends Jalen Green at $32.7M and Dillon Brooks at $21.1M totaling roughly $53M. The Warriors, over the tax line by $19.2 million, acquire Anthony Davis at $54.1M. Meanwhile, the Phoenix Suns land Jimmy Butler at $54.1M.
Sounds interesting, right? At the same time, the Dubs’ sudden need for a center seems intriguing. It’s not like they don’t have Quinten Post or Trayce Jackson-Davis or even Al Horford to hold the fort. However, the team’s struggle on the court this season is evident. And something needs to be fixed.
Could Anthony Davis be the frontrunner for the Golden State Warriors’ pursuit of glory this season?
The Golden State Warriors’ flaws scream louder each night. Rim protection slips. Defensive rebounds vanish. Interior scoring dries up once jumpers cool, especially against physical teams. Anthony Davis answers every issue in one stroke when healthy.
At 32, he still delivers over 20 points and double-digit rebounds, protects the paint, finishes above the rim, and defends everywhere. Next to Stephen Curry’s gravity and Draymond Green’s vision, the basketball logic feels irresistible. The durability anxiety remains unavoidable. That concern stretches beyond injuries into roster reality.
Availability matters, yet structure matters more. JK sits at the center, with January 15 viewed league-wide as his pivot point. His 2025-26 base salary of $22.5 million anchors any serious chase. Buddy Hield adds $9.2 million, but together they barely dent Davis’ $54.1 million. Here, Mathematics demands sacrifice.
The crossroads defines everything. Jimmy Butler, the second-highest earner and clearest scorer behind Curry, could be the price, preserving the Curry Green bond while chasing one final peak. Or the unthinkable edges closer. Green’s decline, tighter spacing, and recent sideline tension with Steve Kerr shift old truths.
This is where nostalgia collides with urgency. The Warriors can no longer tiptoe between comfort and courage. Every option carries weight, emotion, and consequence. Chasing Anthony Davis promises dominance and danger in equal measure. Therefore, the Warriors must choose a direction, not a compromise. One bold swing could extend the dynasty. One hesitation could quietly end it. And Jimmy Butler? Well, his future suddenly looks mysterious.
