Jimmy Butler Leaves Stephen Curry Surprised Amid Uncertain Future After LeBron James News

Something unexpected is brewing in the Bay Area. The Warriors are plotting with LeBron’s future in limbo. And now, Jimmy Butler has been thrown into the mix. After a chaotic Lakers offseason that included a blockbuster trade for Luka Doncic and LeBron James opting into his $52.6 million player option, Golden State has emerged once again as a team ready to pounce if things go sideways in Los Angeles.

The LeBron-to-Warriors rumors, that first gained real traction last season, have kicked back into high gear. But this time, there’s a different kind of noise, and it involves a surprise move that left even Stephen Curry surprised. According to Shams Charania, Jimmy Butler just inked a two-year, $121 million extension with the Warriors through the 2026-27 season. That’s $54.1 million in 2025-26 and $56.8 million the year after. The timing? Suspect. The fit? Still developing.

The Warriors were one of the first teams to get on the phone. “A handful of teams — including the Golden State Warriors, who tried to trade for James in 2023-24 — considered again whether to make an offer,” reported Windhorst and Shelburne. That offer never happened last time. But this summer is different. And ironically, the one piece that could make a trade actually work… is now wearing blue and gold.

Jimmy Butler’s deal was big. But it might have been strategic. In fact, as Kevin O’Connor pointed out on The Kevin O’Connor Show: “Jimmy Butler for LeBron James works straight up, one-for-one. It’s an easy deal to make—that is very easy to make.” In salary terms, Butler is the only realistic match the Warriors have to trade for LeBron without tearing their core apart. And that’s why his future suddenly feels way more fragile than the contract implies.

via Imago Feb 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Jimmy Butler III (10) dribbles against the Charlotte Hornets in the second quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Bronny James is in L.A., but his role isn’t locked…Doncic is the new centerpiece. And LeBron? He’s got options, and control. He has a no-trade clause, meaning he can hand-pick his destination. If he gives the nod to the Warriors, and the Lakers are willing, the math is clean. “The Warriors, Mavericks, Clippers, and Cavaliers all contacted Rich Paul about trading for LeBron James,” BronMuse posted on X.

The Lakers shook the league by swinging for Luka Doncic, signaling a shift toward youth and long-term control. That meant LeBron, suddenly an expiring contract for the first time in his career, was left without an extension, communication, or a clear role in LA’s future plans.

“The Lakers had already made their statement in not offering James a contract beyond this season,” wrote Brian Windhorst and Ramona Shelburne for ESPN. “It was abundantly clear that the 21-time All-Star’s time as the face of the Lakers had, for the first time, a planned end date…” LeBron noticed.

His agent, Rich Paul, followed it up with a cryptic quote: “He wants to make every season he has left count, and the Lakers understand that, are supportive and want what’s best for him.” Cue the alarms across the NBA.

Stephen Curry and LeBron just won Olympic gold together in Paris. The chemistry was real. The mutual respect? Already legendary. A final ride together? It’s no longer just a fantasy. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler finds himself in the oddest position in the league. A newly signed All-Star forward who might actually be the most tradeable elite player in the NBA.

Jimmy Butler shows up to support Steph Curry

Amidst it all, Butler and Steph continue to link up, only away from the court. In a video, Curry can be seen greeting Butler at Lake Tahoe, where the chef is taking part in a celebrity golf tournament.

Butler’s appearance came just days after reports confirmed the Warriors had revisited their interest in LeBron James, who officially picked up his player option . Golden State didn’t bring him in to ship him out, but if LeBron becomes available, they may not hesitate. The Warriors are watching the Lakers carefully. LeBron’s silence is louder than words. And Jimmy Butler might have just become the NBA’s most valuable trade chip, even if he didn’t ask for it. The former Miami Heat man just wants to be there for the chef.

