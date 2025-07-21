Jimmy Butler Left Stunned By Stephen Curry Question as Uncertainty Looms Over Dream Reunion

Jimmy Butler is known for a lot of things: his relentless intensity, his “Heat Culture” mentality, and a brutally honest, no-nonsense approach to the media. But he’s also known for his sense of humor, a guy who isn’t afraid to joke around and keep things light. But in a recent appearance with YouTuber Faze Rug, a question came so far out of left field that it left even the famously unflappable Butler completely stunned.

The moment was pure, unfiltered internet chaos. In the middle of their conversation, Faze Rug, pointing to his live chat, asked, “This is coming from the chat but does Steph smell good?” Butler was visibly stunned, his face a perfect mask of confusion and disbelief. He immediately challenged the host, demanding, “Prove this is from the chat.” When Faze Rug showed him the screen, confirming the bizarre question was real, all Butler could do was shake his head in utter bewilderment.

It was a hilarious, lighthearted moment, and that playful side has been on full display since he landed in the Bay Area. His on-court chemistry and off-court banter with teammates has already become a fan favorite. He and Buddy Hield are constantly joking in interviews about “who’s Batman and who’s Robin,” a superhero theme Butler has extended to Curry, posting “Bat-Signal” imagery and calling Steph the “Batman” of the team. He even has a running joke about Curry’s rare dunks, saying after one game, “Any time my man gets a dunk, I’m a fan.”

But while Butler is laughing off bizarre questions from YouTubers, his name is at the center of the biggest “what if” of the NBA offseason: a potential dream reunion between Stephen Curry and LeBron James.

So how does Jimmy fit into all this? It’s the ultimate irony: the guy brought in to help Steph Curry win another ring might just be the ticket to bringing in an even bigger star. After being traded from Miami in February, Butler signed a massive two-year, $121 million extension, a move that seemed to lock him in as a new cornerstone. But that huge contract also made him the only realistic salary-matching piece the Warriors have to make a blockbuster trade for LeBron work.

It’s a cruel twist of fate for a win-now star. As Warriors insider Tim Kawakami noted, bringing in a 40-year-old LeBron would actually “shorten that window,” but the allure of a Curry-LeBron pairing is undeniable. The Lakers, for their part, are reportedly hesitant to take on Butler’s long-term contract, a major roadblock in any potential deal. But the fact that the conversation is even happening has put Butler in a strange, precarious position, his future in Golden State suddenly looking a lot less certain than his new contract would suggest.

And while the LeBron dream reunion dominates headlines, Butler and Curry seem to be focused on another superstar entirely: Devin Booker.

Butler and Curry’s praise for Devin Booker fuels new speculation

The public praise for Booker started, surprisingly, on a golf course. First, it was Stephen Curry. After losing a 1v1 golf match to YouTuber Gabby Golf Girl, his forfeit was to call an NBA player and convince them to do a future collab with her. His choice? Devin Booker. “You’re the most amazing teammate that anybody could have, so I figured you would come in and help me out,” Curry said on the call, before warning Gabby that Booker is “balling right now on the golf course… He’s locked in.”

Then, it was Jimmy Butler’s turn. During his appearance with Faze Rug, he was asked who would win in a one-on-one, him or Booker. Butler, in a rare moment of humility, didn’t hesitate. “Devin Booker, 11-0,” he said, even adding, “Me too,” when the host said he was a huge Booker fan. It’s a whole lot of love coming from the Warriors’ locker room for a guy who just signed a massive two-year, $145 million extension to stay in Phoenix.

So what gives? It’s almost certainly just a case of pros respecting pros. But the timing is fascinating, especially when you remember how close Butler came to being Booker’s teammate. Before the five-team trade that sent him to Golden State, the Phoenix Suns were making a hard push for Butler, a move that would have sent Bradley Beal to Miami. As Shams Charania reported at the time, “The Phoenix Suns are fully focused on trying to get a deal done for Jimmy Butler from everything I’m told.”

That deal never happened, and the Suns have since moved on, buying out Beal and retooling their roster. But the mutual respect is clearly still there. For now, it’s just offseason chatter, a fun “what if” for fans to debate. But in a league where player relationships can shift the balance of power in an instant, you can never say never.