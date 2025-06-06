Jimmy Butler Loved What Stephen Curry Said About MrBeast After 6-Figure Challenge

Jimmy Butler liked the post. And that’s basically the NBA version of giving a standing ovation. Stephen Curry just made another splash, and this time, it wasn’t from the three-point line. On Instagram, the Warriors star shared a behind-the-scenes look at his shootout challenge with YouTube megastar MrBeast, filmed during All-Star Weekend in The Bay. But what’s the twist?

Well, Steph had just 30 seconds to hit as many shots as he could, while his high school challenger got a full minute. Talk about uneven playing fields. But Stephen Curry’s not the complaining type. Instead, he posted on Instagram with his signature dry humor: “Spent some time with @MrBeast a few months back 🤣. A time was had.”

Why does this challenge matter so much, you wonder? It’s because if Curry pulled it off, $100,000 would go to charity — classic MrBeast chaos with a side of high-stakes heart, right? That simple caption caught Jimmy Butler’s attention immediately. And when Jimmy double-tapped the post, it wasn’t just to show love, but a nod to the challenge’s blend of grit, good vibes, and charity. Because, of course, Jimmy respects a challenge that’s both competitive and for a cause.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Wardell Curry (@stephencurry30) Expand Post

The video is already lighting up social media, with fans tuning in to watch Curry remind the world why he’s still that guy, even outside the playoff spotlight. Meanwhile, the easy camaraderie between Steph and Jimmy is a reminder that the Warriors’ spirit and NBA brotherhood extend far beyond game day.

When Stephen Curry turns a playful competition into charity, the NBA wins twice

Now, what makes this moment special isn’t just the competition — it’s Steph using his platform to turn the spotlight toward giving back. If he pulled it off, a $100,000 donation would go straight to charity. It’s the kind of impact Steph’s always aimed for, blending fierce competitiveness with a genuine desire to make a difference.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

via Imago Apr 8, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts against the Phoenix Suns during the second half at Footprint Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

But Steph’s commitment to giving back isn’t new. Over the years, he and his wife Ayesha have been powerhouses in philanthropy, spearheading initiatives through their foundation, Eat. Learn. Play, which focuses on ending childhood hunger, supporting education, and promoting physical activity for kids. This challenge with MrBeast fits perfectly into that bigger picture — using his platform to fuel positive change while still showing off his competitive edge.

Jimmy Butler and Steph Curry, on the other hand? At first glance, they might seem like two very different NBA personalities, because obviously. Jimmy with his relentless, no-nonsense toughness, and Steph with his smooth, silky style. But beneath that surface, their respect for each other runs deep, to a level where they are the Batman and Robin to one another. Both guys have carved reputations for grinding hard, whether in crunch time or behind the scenes.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Jimmy’s appreciation for Steph’s challenge with MrBeast signals a mutual understanding — competition can be fun, sure, but it’s even better when it’s tied to something bigger. Their locker room vibes often fly under the radar, but moments like this give us a rare glimpse of NBA brotherhood in action. And it’s not just off-court intimacy. Steph and Jimmy’s on-court battles have shown sparks, too. So when Jimmy “likes” Steph’s antics off the court, it’s almost like saying, “I see you.” And in a league where ego can run wild, that kind of respect goes a long way.