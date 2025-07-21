Jimmy Butler Makes Strong Devin Booker Statement After Stephen Curry’s Confession

“This experience was totally different from the first one… obviously Stephen, LeBron joining us, this experience is going up there with any other experience in my lifetime.” Despite settling for a different role with the 2024 Olympics team, Devin Booker called it an unforgettable experience because of LeBron James and Stephen Curry joining forces. And it seems the Warriors’ superstar, too, has huge praise for Book, just like Jimmy Butler.

Steph recently collaborated with YouTube sensation Gabby Golf Girl, competing in his first-ever 1V1 golf match. Nobody expected the 4x NBA champion to lose to the content creator. So, the 2023 American Century Championship winner had to do a forfeit. The Warriors star had to call any NBA player and convince him to collaborate with Gabby for a future video. He chose Booker.

“So, I’m out here on the golf course, and I just lost a bet. And I had to pay it up. You’re the most amazing teammate that anybody could have, so I figured you would come in and help me out.” Later in the video, Stephen Curry even warned the creator that Booker will be a fierce competitor. This man is balling right now in the golf course… He’s locked in.” A lot of praise for the Suns’ star, but the praising did not end there. It was Jimmy Butler who was enjoying his offseason with different content creators.

The Warriors star was out with Faze Rug, and that’s when his brother asked a question. “Jimmy, you versus Devin Booker, 1v1. Who wins and what’s the score? Game to 11.” Despite the competitive spirit, Jimmy did not hesitate to say, “Devin Booker, 11-0.” For context, the creator known as ‘Brawadis’ is a huge fan of Booker, and that’s why the question. And once again, Butler had no problem admitting that he was a fan of the Suns guard, too, saying, “Me too.”

Must be great being D-Book right now. After all, he signed an extension for two years for a whooping $145 million. It was a very early extension since Booker was already under team control until 2028. But no player would deny an extra guaranteed contract. And after the contract, the praises for him are coming from the Warriors duo of Curry and Jimmy Butler. Is this their way of convincing the Suns guard to change ship? Let’s not get ahead of ourselves, as it’s just off-season fun for the players.

Before Stephen Curry, Jimmy Butler could have been a teammate with Booker

As stated previously, Booker and Curry were instrumental in bringing the Gold to be part of the ‘Avengers’ team. Behind the Big 3 of Kevin Durant, LeBron James, and Curry, Booker played the most minutes and cracked 22 minutes per game. Plus, he shot the team high 56.5% from beyond the arc, even better than Chef Curry. Overall, his contributions, along with others, helped Team USA win the Gold. Being an ideal teammate could be the reason why even Butler wanted to join forces with the Suns‘ star.

Before the trade to the Warriors, the other team that was running for the forward was the Phoenix Suns. In fact, Shams Charania once said, “I feel like it’s deja vu – every single day we’re talking about the same thing for the last two months. The Phoenix Suns are fully focused on trying to get a deal done for Jimmy Butler from everything I’m told.” For this scenario to plan out, the Suns were ready to offer Bradley Beal in order to secure the services of Butler.

But that didn’t play out. Instead, the Warriors did a 5 team trade to get the 6x All-Star and, among other trades, sent Andrew Wiggins to the Heat. Very recently, the Suns parted ways with Beal in a wave and stretch deal. They will pay the star reportedly $19.4 million over the next five seasons after he took a $13 million pay cut. That’s how quickly the scenarios change in the NBA. Let’s see if other Warriors stars chim in with their statement supporting Booker, which will indicate that something is cooking in the Golden State.