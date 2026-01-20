Jimmy Butler’s Agent Confirms Star’s Retirement Stance After Suffering ACL Tear

At the 7:41-minute mark of the third quarter, Chase Center fell silent. Jimmy Butler was on the floor, holding his knee. Just moments earlier, he sprang up in the heart of the paint to snatch an entry pass. But then, a collision with the Miami Heat guard Davion Mitchell changed the trajectory of the night, or rather, the entire season, for Butler. Gary Payton II and Buddy Hield got him up on his feet and helped him off the court.
Jimmy appeared to twist his right knee on the landing, collapsing to the floor in visible pain. Soon, Shams Charania reported that the 36-year-old “has suffered a season-ending torn right ACL”. In simple terms, the 2025-26 season is officially over for Butler. Meanwhile, Bernie Lee, his agent, spoke with ESPN after doctors diagnosed the injury.
Anthony Slater reported that Lee labelled this blow as a “gut punch on every level for Jimmy and the entire group.” At the same time, an ACL injury could mean the end of one’s sporting career. To be honest, such ‘suggestions’ have already begun to swarm in for the veteran forward. However, Bernie Lee, who has known Butler for over a decade, declared, “Jimmy is going to win a championship before he is done. My belief in that is unwavering.”
Here is Jimmy Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, to ESPN on the torn ACL diagnosis for Butler. He called it a “gut punch” but maintained “I’ve known for over 10 years now that Jimmy is going to win a championship before he is done. My belief in that is unwavering.”
Full statement pic.twitter.com/HKeF47pHIk
— Anthony Slater (@anthonyVslater) January 20, 2026
Sharing Jimmy Butler’s impact on people beyond the game and the league, Lee also added, “I’ve watched Jimmy support and uplift and change the lives of countless people, including my own, and now is a time for people to rally around him and offer him that same support, which we will.”
At the same time, Lee specified that the team will quickly sort out the necessary next steps, then shift focus to recovery and the future, trusting Butler’s mindset and resilience to take on the challenge head-on. “He was still cracking jokes over there while he was on the ground,” Stephen Curry said. “In true Jimmy fashion, he’s always gonna have a good time no matter what the situation is.”
Unfortunately, the offseason began a bit too early for Butler this time. And the only concern for the Golden State Warriors is how and when to get him back in the lineup. It’s not going to happen any time soon, but when it does, it surely will be a grand comeback. So, what is the recovery timeline for Jimmy Butler?
When will Jimmy Butler come back?
ACL recoveries in the NBA usually fall within an eight to twelve-month window, although outcomes depend on age, rehabilitation pace, and added damage. Reports point to an 84%-98% return to play rate, with most players reappearing around months nine-eleven. However, strength gains and graft maturity can stretch timelines to twelve to sixteen months. Meanwhile, peak form often arrives closer to the two-year mark.
Notable player examples:
|Player
|Injury Date
|Return Date
|Total Time
|Kobe Bryant (ACL)
|Apr 2013
|Dec 2013
|~8 months
|De’Anthony Melton (ACL)
|Nov 2024
|Dec 2025
|12 months
|Kyrie Irving (ACL)
|March 2025
|Mid-Feb 2026 (target)
|~11-12 months
|Kevin Durant (ACL rupture)
|June 2019
|Dec 2020
|~17 months
|Klay Thompson (ACL)
|June 2019
|Jan 2022
|19+ months
|Jamal Murray (ACL)
|Apr 2021
|Oct 2022
|~18.5 months
Now, everything depends on the degree of damage and Jimmy Butler’s recovery speed. Also, the team would likely go for surgery. Therefore, a minimum of 12 months until the veteran returns to the floor. In the worst case, the Warriors will have to keep him out for almost two years. But for now, the return timeline becomes secondary as healing takes center stage.
