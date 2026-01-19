Jimmy Butler’s Close Friend Puts Dub Nation on Notice by Leaking Warriors’ Secret Trade Plan

Jimmy Butler is safe this trade season. Although there were words in the NBA world that the Golden State Warriors were looking into a Butler-centric trade plan for Anthony Davis. However, that ain’t happening. Instead, the 36-year-old forward’s close friend has revealed the Warriors’ front office’s trade plan before the February 5 deadline.
Watch What’s Trending Now!
During the weekend, a Warriors-focused account on X invited supporters to arrange preferred trade targets. The options included Trey Murphy III, Michael Porter Jr., Jerami Grant, and Andrew Wiggins. Meanwhile, a separate Warriors community page spotted a reply under the post from one of Jimmy Butler’s close friends. X user @ernnytheman stated, “A bigger unknown name that hasn’t been mentioned…”
Jimmy butler’s close friend said this 🤔 pic.twitter.com/JhSXDMngPL
— Chef curry (Parody) (@baby_face_goat) January 19, 2026
ADVERTISEMENT
This alleged friend of Butler’s tweets about the Warriors, Stephen Curry, and, of course, Jimmy Butler. Interestingly enough, the X user kept the “bigger unknown name” a secret, refusing to write the name of the player or the team of the said player. However, their claim points out the Warriors’ interest in the anonymous star. But remember, sitting with a projected tax space of -$19.2 million and an estimated bill of $81.2 million, the Warriors are moving with tight finances.
Now, we could go through a series of assumptions and mock trades that may or may not have turned true for the Dubs in secret. Like, take the example of LaMelo Ball or MPJ, or even the latest interest, Anthony Davis.
ADVERTISEMENT
Is there any potential addition for Jimmy Butler & Co.?
Now, coming to potential trade interest. A 3-team mock trade from November sent LaMelo Ball from the Hornets to the Warriors. Meanwhile, Zion Williamson moves from the Pelicans to the Hornets to fill the gap for Ball. In this mock trade, the Hornets get Will Richard and Golden State’s unprotected 2028 first-round pick. And the Pelicans secure Jonathan Kuminga.
Meanwhile, recent reports from ESPN suggest that the Warriors have stopped seeking Michael Porter Jr., and Anthony Davis’ 18-month-long contract isn’t enticing to them anymore. In simple terms, the front office is looking for expiring contracts in a Kuminga deal, unless a long-term profitable trade offer comes their way.
ADVERTISEMENT
The problem with the Golden State Warriors at present is their veteran roster. Almost every player in the starting lineup has been in the NBA for over a decade. Look, even if Steph Curry continues to play like he’s 27, the front office needs to understand that he’s not in his prime anymore. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler has been inconsistent this season.
Top Stories
NFL Deepens Hesitation Around Unrivaled’s Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese Connection – Report
Kobe Bryant’s Ex-Teammate Arrested Over DUI Charges
NBC Pulls Plug on Michael Jordan Plans After Contradictions Over $40M Payday
Prayers Go Up for Jimmy Butler as Warriors Fans Panic After His Sudden Absence vs Hornets
Bilal Coulibaly Dishes on Trae Young Trade, Wizards’ Season and More (Exclusive)
Therefore, the loudest clue came from a quiet tweet. Jimmy Butler’s friend hinted at a hidden target, and maybe the league listened. Meanwhile, mock trade chatter and shifting priorities swirl behind the scenes. Looks like the Golden State Warriors are signaling patience, secrecy, and a very specific direction before the deadline arrives soon.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT