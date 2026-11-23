Draymond Green called out Giannis Antetokounmpo for walking off without greeting his old teammates. Fans answered with a reminder of his own Warriors teammate doing the same thing. The comparison is not really about hypocrisy. It is about what Green’s own locker room already knows.

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Jimmy Butler had done something similar during the Heat’s visit to the Bay Area.

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“That was interesting to me because I think, you know, those are guys that you’ve been going to war with,” Green said, speaking on the latest episode of The Draymond Green Show. “And even if you don’t like something with the organization, something that could have happened, you went to war with those guys. And Giannis being one of those guys who, like, he bring his teammates to Greece. You know, he is a leader.”

Green discussed Miami’s 137–130 win over Milwaukee earlier. The matchup marked Giannis Antetokounmpo’s first meeting with the Bucks since his July trade to Miami, which sent Tyler Herro, Jaime Jaquez Jr., Kel’el Ware and Kasparas Jakucionis to Milwaukee.

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Giannis finished with 27 points, 14 rebounds and nine assists, but his postgame exit became another talking point. He walked off without greeting his former teammates.

Green understood why Bam Adebayo and Herro did not greet each other. Their relationship had deteriorated following an alleged private-message leak and a physical altercation during Summer League. However, he found Giannis Antetokounmpo’s decision more surprising. Especially given the relationships he had built during 13 seasons in Milwaukee.

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Green argued that Giannis had led those players and shared significant experiences with them, including bringing teammates to Greece. Even if his departure involved disagreements with the organization, Green felt that the relationships with his former teammates deserved separate consideration.

A clip of his comments circulated on X, prompting fans to question whether he applied the same standard to Butler.

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Fans defend Giannis Antetokounmpo amid Green’s criticism

One fan wasted no time bringing Butler into the discussion.

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“Now do Jimmy Butler,” the comment read.

The comment pointed toward Butler’s return to Miami on March 25, 2025, after his trade to the Warriors. The team lost 112–86, and Butler walked without exchanging handshakes or words with his former Heat teammates. He did greet a few people near the court before leaving.

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Moreover, it was the case when the Heat visited the Bay Area this season. A video of Butler slipping off right after the buzzer circulated online. Another fan made the comparison more explicit.

“Where’s that same attitude with your teammate Jimmy Butler? We’ve played against him like 5 times, and he just leaves once the game ends,” a second comment read.

The criticism was less about whether Butler had the right to avoid a postgame exchange and more about Green’s apparent inconsistency. Butler spent six seasons in Miami, reaching two NBA Finals and becoming one of the franchise’s defining players before his relationship with the organization deteriorated. His departure followed a contract dispute, a trade request, and multiple suspensions.

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Green has not publicly applied the same criticism to Butler’s walk-off. A third commenter directly challenged Green’s selective reaction.

“So you’ve noticed it about Giannis, found it interesting, but yet it’s not interesting for Jimmy? He went to war with those guys in Miami as well. @Money23Green that selective outrage is funny,” the comment read.

This reaction also highlights the difference between the two departures. Giannis Antetokounmpo had spent 13 seasons in Milwaukee, winning a championship and building his career there before joining Miami. Butler’s exit from the Heat was considerably more contentious.

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Still, both players had shared meaningful stretches with their former teammates, which is precisely the connection Green emphasized in his podcast. The fourth reaction shifted attention from Butler to Green himself.

“Didn’t HE punch his teammate in the face?” the fourth take read.

The fan was referring to Green’s infamous October 2022 practice altercation with Jordan Poole. Green apologized to Poole and the organization, stepped away from the team temporarily, and received a fine. The incident remains one of the most prominent examples of Green’s own complicated history with teammate relationships.

Finally, one fan summed up the disbelief with a short response.

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“Draymond speaking on sportsmanship lol,” a user said.

The reaction captured the broader frustration with Green’s commentary. That does not automatically make his point about Giannis Antetokounmpo invalid. But it explains why fans were quick to bring up his own record.