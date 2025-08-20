Jimmy Butler’s Social Media Gets Hacked – and Donald Trump Is in the Firing Line

Jimmy Butler’s official Twitter account appeared to be hacked Tuesday night, with a string of bizarre and politically charged posts quickly drawing attention across social media.

The hacker behind the account wasted no time stirring controversy, posting a direct message aimed at former U.S. President Donald Trump. One tweet read: “release the files p***y we aint forget @realDonaldTrump.” Another post claimed: “since everyone too scared to speak up about it imma hack every celeb and athlete and tweet the truth.”

The situation escalated further when Butler’s account shared a provocative cartoon-style image depicting Trump in a demeaning and satirical manner alongside another political figure. The post, which spread rapidly across timelines, made it clear that the account was being used to push political statements far removed from Butler’s usual basketball-related content.

As of now, neither Butler nor his representatives have issued a public statement addressing the breach. Twitter users continue to speculate about the motives behind the hack, with some suggesting it may be part of a larger campaign targeting celebrities and athletes.

Until an official update is given, it remains unclear how long Butler’s account will remain in the hacker’s hands—or whether the hacker will follow through on their threat to target others next.