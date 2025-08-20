Jimmy Butler Shows His Plans to Ease Pressure on Stephen Curry After Interference in Front Office Decision

Jimmy Butler’s midseason arrival changed everything for Golden State in 2024–25. Teetering on the edge of collapse when Stephen Curry sat, the Warriors found stability through Butler’s toughness, versatility, and presence. The run wasn’t perfect, but it was enough to drag the team back into relevance and keep the window open.

And this season, Butler looks ready to do even more. The pressure that weighed on Curry last year may finally start to lift, not just because of Butler’s growing role, but also because of a front office twist that links directly to Curry himself. The two storylines are impossible to separate and could define what the Golden State becomes in 2025–26.

The latest clue came straight from Butler. WarriorsTalk posted a video of JB, where he is calmly draining threes, with a caption, “I predict Jimmy’s gonna light it up from deep this season 🔥.” Even the hint of a reliable three-point stroke is seismic for a player long defined by slashing, grit, and defense. It signals a shift aimed at giving Curry more breathing room than he’s had in years.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

View this post on Instagram A post shared by WarriorsTalk (@warriorstalk) View this post on Instagram Expand Post

AD

When Butler put on the Warriors Jersey last season, the impact was immediate. Once bottom-five when Curry sat, Golden State’s offense stabilized to an average 113.9 rating with Butler steering the floor. The average was enough because with Curry, they soared. Add in Butler’s relentless defense, which helped push their non-Curry lineups into 99th-percentile territory, and the team became one of the league’s most balanced units down the stretch.

Now imagine that same defensive anchor spacing the floor from deep. Suddenly, the Warriors’ non-Curry minutes don’t just survive, but thrive. It takes the ball out of Steph’s hands, conserves his energy, and sets up lineups where Golden State doesn’t need to rely solely on Curry to generate shots. It’s a subtle shift that could have massive postseason consequences.

For Curry, that change is everything. Injuries slowed him last spring, exposing how fragile the Warriors’ offense was without him at full strength. Butler’s development into a real perimeter threat offers the kind of safety net the Warriors haven’t had since the peak of their dynasty. It’s the exact sort of insurance that could keep their title dreams alive in May.

Curry, for his part, is also pushing for further reinforcement, which could help shore up the defense for the Golden State.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

Curry’s Hand in the Bigger Picture

But there’s another layer here, one Curry himself has made sure of. The All-Star guard has been lobbying the front office to bring back Gary Payton II, whose defensive impact and chemistry with Curry are well documented. Steph sees the blueprint. With Butler as a two-way hub and GP2 reestablishing the perimeter defense, the Warriors can sustain their elite identity on both ends.

via Imago Mar 10, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Gary Payton II (0) reacts after scoring against the Portland Trail Blazers during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: John Hefti-Imagn Images

For that reason, Butler’s development into a consistent three-point shooter matters even more. Suppose the Warriors follow Curry’s push for roster balance while Butler evolves into a legit deep threat. In that case, the formula is there: defense that stays suffocating, offense that doesn’t collapse, and Curry no longer carrying the full weight alone. The Warriors’ future hinges on it, and both stars know it.

ADVERTISEMENT Article continues below this ad

And in a Western Conference where margins are razor-thin, those tweaks could decide everything. The Warriors can’t simply outscore teams anymore, but a Curry–Butler core reinforced by GP2 brings back the toughness they’ve been missing. It’s a three-part plan: Curry steering, Butler adapting, and the front office finally listening.