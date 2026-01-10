Jimmy Butler Shows No Mercy to Warriors Teammate After Humiliating Moment vs Kings

The familiar sideline chemistry of the Golden State Warriors surfaced again on Friday night. As the Warriors edged out the Sacramento Kings in a 137-103 win, cameras caught Jimmy Butler and Stephen Curry calmly watching from the bench while Buddy Hield handled the moment on the floor. Seconds later, Hield slipped up, and the scene quietly captured the leadership and trust shaping Golden State’s late-game edge.

Nique Clifford charged in for a layup, but missed it thanks to Trayce Jackson-Davis’ defensive wall. But soon, the Kings’ player, Dylan Cardwell, barged in. Buddy Hield, in a moment of desperation, hoped to deflect the shot. But guess what? He got dunked on! The focus shifted towards the Warriors’ bench, where Jimmy Butler lost it.

He ended laughing and looked like he could fall off the chair anytime now. Meanwhile, Steph Curry, who was sitting beside the superstar forward, was “kind enough” to hide his face behind the white towel and laugh. NBC Authentic shared the clip on their Instagram page with the caption, “Buddy Hield’s biggest hater 😂.”

Earlier this season, the iconic duo of Buddy and Jimmy gave the Dub Nation another hilarious moment. During their 113-121 loss against the Orlando Magic, the players faced a moment of miscommunication.

Hield’s mistimed cut ended in a loose pass and a quick Bane layup the other way. During the next stoppage, Butler looked at him and fired off a dry one-liner, “I’m never passing you the ball again.”

Now, coming to the game, the Golden State Warriors took a 137-103 win on their home turf vs. the Sacramento Kings. Stephen Curry had a double-double night with 27 points and 10 assists. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler ended the day with 15-6-6. On the other hand, Buddy Hield, who played for only 4 minutes, had 6 points, 3 rebounds, and 1 assist to contribute to the Dubs’ win.

Meanwhile, the Kings‘ landslide had four players scoring in double digits. DeMar DeRozan added 24 points while Zach LaVine had 15. Russell Westbrook had 13, and Dennis Schroder had 15. Sacramento handed the Warriors 12 turnovers, which resulted in an addition of 20 points. Thus helping Steph Curry & Co. secure a massive win over them. Well, that’s the serious side of the league.

Wins and losses, scores and stats, everything adds up towards a team’s development throughout a season. But then, how often do you find a duo like Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield? Their chemistry clicked when the former moved to the Bay after getting traded from the Miami Heat. And the rest feels like history in the making.

The Warriors are witnessing a rare moment with Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield

Friendship is a precious virtue. And Golden State is witnessing it through the eyes of Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield. Do you remember the time when the Warriors destroyed the Houston Rockets in Game 7 of the 2025 playoffs, round 1? Buddy Hield had an insane 33-point run. He was speaking with the media during the post-game presser. But soon, Jimmy appeared.

Without a moment’s hesitation, the shooting guard with the mic pressed on his lips said, “Jimmy Butler, everybody.” But, well, he didn’t stop there.

Hield got off his chair, thumped his feet thrice, and declared the presence of his dear friend: “J-I-M-M-Y B-U-T-L-E-R.” For the crowd, this banter was a moment to be cherished. And for the fans, this moment was to be savored. Because such things don’t happen twice.

Basketball felt like a sitcom with a championship soundtrack. First came the win, then the laughter, then the brotherhood. From bench reactions to on-court chaos, Butler and Hield turned moments into memories as Curry smiled along. Therefore, Golden State gained more than momentum. It gained a bond that fans will replay over and over again.