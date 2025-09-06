Jimmy Butler Told to Cut Ties With Warriors Teammate After Underwhelming Display

An unassuming offseason workout between Jimmy Butler and Golden State Warriors guard Buddy Hield, shared via Threads by @warriorstalk, inflamed chat feeds with something unexpected: humor, timing, and a reminder that even offseason routines can turn into storylines. The clip, showing the two quietly putting up shots in a quiet gym, came with not much energy, but plenty of potential for chatter.

Butler’s arrival in February was far from quiet. Traded mid-season from Miami, he made an immediate splash, dropping 25 points in his debut and sparking a 23–7 stretch after his trade to the Warriors. That win streak gave the Warriors genuine playoff momentum and renewed hope for a deep run. But even with the season over, the team’s dynamics and Butler’s place in them remain a hot topic.

And Draymond Green, doing his typical jest, commented on the gym video: “What a s—- workout… come on back to the west, Jimbo. You don’t like Buddy anyway.” No offense implied, just Green flexing that self-appointed offseason provocateur charm. It tapped into a key dynamic here: this group thrives in the blur of banter, competition, and a little chaos.

Despite Draymond’s comments, Butler’s postseason performance wasn’t spotless. In Game 2 of the first round, he exited early with a pelvic contusion, raising questions about his durability. But once cleared, he responded, logging 27 points, five rebounds, and six assists in his return, then following up with 20 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists in a pivotal Game 7 to eliminate the Rockets.

That blend of highs and setbacks only underlined what the Warriors’ front office has been banking on: Butler wasn’t brought in as a rental, but as a piece to reshape their competitive core. Now, with a full season alongside Stephen Curry and Draymond Green, he could help shape the team’s identity on both ends of the floor.

Behind the scenes, the focus has sharpened on Jonathan Kuminga’s restricted free agency. The forward, who’s increasingly favoring the $7.9 million qualifying offer, rejected the Warriors’ two-year, $45 million offer with a team option. That move would give him unrestricted free agency next summer, though it carries no long-term security. As October 1 looms, the stalemate continues, with both trade scenarios and new offer modifications keeping the window for resolution narrow.

Draymond’s Global Tour and Buddy Hield’s Playoff Peaks and Pivots

Draymond Green isn’t just stirring online chatter; he’s taking it global. Before training camp, he’s bound for China to headline a “100-point, 1-on-1 amateur game,” coupled with promotional commitments: business as usual in Green’s repertoire of showmanship.

His influence — both in the locker room and in the broader Warriors culture — remains undeniable. Green’s ability to stir the pot with humor one day and anchor the defense the next is part of what makes him essential, even when his antics raise eyebrows. As he balances brand-building with team responsibilities, questions naturally arise: will his global commitments dilute his preseason impact, or sharpen the edge he’s long been known for?

Amid the theater, expectations remain sharp. Buddy Hield, who erupted for 33 points and nine three-pointers in a do-or-die Game 7 against Houston, followed that high with a near-vanishing act in the conference semifinals: just 2-for-9 from the field and scoreless from deep in Game 5. That volatility, swinging from game-changer to non-factor, feeds both the hope that he can tilt a series and the frustration when he fades. In a Warriors ecosystem built around Stephen Curry’s brilliance, Draymond’s edge, and Butler’s versatility, Hield remains both an X-factor and a question mark.