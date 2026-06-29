Jimmy Butler’s Agent Breaks Silence on Warriors Future Amid Anthony Davis Trade Rumors

When Durant’s Achilles tore in 2019, the Warriors didn’t just lose a player—they lost their window. Now, with Jimmy Butler injured and Stephen Curry’s timeline shrinking, the franchise is chasing another star to save it, forcing the question: Is Butler out? On Monday, Butler’s agent, Bernie Lee, released a statement to ESPN’s Anthony Slater to clear the air regarding his client’s future with the franchise.

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“I appreciate the question. I don’t want to get into a constant cycle of responding to this stuff. But will say the Warriors – from ownership to the front office to the coaches and medical staff – have been resolute in their plan to support Jimmy through his rehab and have him return to form and continue together on a quest to compete for a championship. That remains true today as I respond to you.

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“One of the most difficult elements of dealing with his injury has been the feeling of losing a degree of control. A tremendous amount of patience is being asked of the other side of this equation, which includes the organization and the fans. That patience will pay off. Jimmy remains solely focused on the part of this he is responsible for, which is getting back between the four lines and doing his part. Which he will – with the Warriors.”

The statement was necessary because the noise around Butler’s future reached a level that demanded a direct response. Butler’s expiring $56.8 million contract is Golden State’s most tradeable asset. It nearly matches Davis’ $58.5 million salary with Washington—the financial foundation on which any deal would rest.

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ESPN reported AD and James would arrive as a “package deal”—meaning Washington must trade Davis before James signs with Golden State.

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Butler has been making progress in his recovery. Sources reported last week that he believed he was approximately six weeks from resuming running, and that he could already dunk, jumping off his left foot.

The Anthony Davis-to-Warriors trade and the Washington wall blocking it

Brett Siegel reported: “As for Anthony Davis, we are told he and Rich Paul have spoken directly with the Wizards. It seems like this is a scenario where if Washington is willing to give him a max extension, he would stay. Otherwise, they want out, and a trade, likely to the Warriors.”

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He and Rich Paul, who also represents LeBron James and Draymond Green, are actively pushing Washington for an answer.

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Imago Credits: NBC

Davis holds a $62.8 million player option for 2027-28 and becomes eligible for a four-year, $275M extension beginning Aug. 6. A trade would delay that eligibility by six months.

Washington GM Will Dawkins has remained publicly committed:

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“He wants to be here. We want him here. We’ll have that conversation in the middle of August when we can officially have that.”

The problem, as Siegel’s report made clear, is that Davis is not waiting for August.

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Any trade package would center on Butler’s $56.8 million contract, plus an unprotected first-round pick (2028 or 2032) and four first-round swaps.