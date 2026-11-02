JJ Redick Addresses Austin Reaves’ Concerning Struggles Days After Lakers Star Called Himself “Terrible”

They say with more power comes more responsibility. With Austin Reaves shouldering a part of the Lakers’ reins in the Luka Doncic era, his growing responsibilities have exposed a troubling weakness. He recorded consecutive games with eight turnovers, which has raised questions about his decision-making.

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Now, the Lakers’ head coach has offered an explanation for what is going wrong, speaking ahead of Sunday’s match-up against the Raptors after Reaves took the blame upon himself.

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“A lot of it is second body, right? A lot of the turnovers are second body, could be a pass to the roller, and there’s the roll man that the low man is there, and the reach should have been out to the three-point shooter in the corner,” Redick said at the press conference.

The coach pointed to the additional defenders opponents send Austin Reaves’ way, explaining that the guard must improve his reads when those traps arrive.

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“So a lot of it is just making the right read, because he is drawing second defenders consistently, sometimes a third defender consistently. So it’s just making those read progressions, which I talk to him about. Bo is on him every day about that stuff. So continue to get better there with that.”

More importantly, JJ viewed the Lakers’ newly revamped side as part of the trouble.

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“And then some of it truthfully is just figuring it out with new teammates.”

Redick’s comments came after Austin Reaves struggled against the Golden State Warriors, recording eight turnovers for the second consecutive game.

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The Lakers had built a 25-point advantage through a dominant 38-15 first quarter, only to watch the Warriors erase the deficit and secure a 112-95 victory. Reaves did not attempt to deflect attention from his performance afterward.

“I was terrible again. That’s it,” he told reporters.

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The loss exposed problems beyond Reaves’ individual mistakes.

Los Angeles committed 22 turnovers as the Warriors turned the game around, while the Lakers’ bench managed just seven points. Their offense also stalled in the fourth quarter, scoring only 15 points. For a team that had looked firmly in control early, the collapse made ball security an unavoidable talking point.

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Moreover, Austin Reaves’ turnover numbers have also followed a worrying upward trajectory.

He averaged 2.4 turnovers per game in the 2024-25 season, before that figure rose to 3.0 last season. His current average has climbed to 4.8 (6 games), reflecting the greater responsibility he carries as a secondary playmaker alongside Luka Doncic.

That change in role is important.

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Reaves previously benefited from attacking defenses already stretched by other offensive threats. Now, opponents are increasingly prepared to send help defenders toward him before he can make his next move.

The Lakers’ revamped roster adds another complication. The team has brought in nine new rotation players, including Walker Kessler, Kevon Looney, Quentin Grimes and Collin Sexton. They need to build chemistry. (Although they went on a pre-season trip to Slovenia.)

Integrating that many new pieces takes time, particularly for a guard whose effectiveness depends on reading screens, anticipating cuts and delivering passes at precisely the right moment. A familiar pick-and-roll connection cannot be assumed with a new teammate.

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Reaves must learn the timing of different rollers, while his teammates need to recognize where he wants the ball to go when defenses collapse. Those small differences can turn a promising possession into a turnover.

The Lakers need his playmaking, but they cannot afford to surrender possessions at this rate.

In tonight’s game, up until the first half, Reaves has protected the ball very well, recording just one turnover. However, production-wise, it’s not up to par. He stood at six points and three assists at the end of the 2nd quarter.

Redick’s explanation offers some context, not an excuse. Reaves must become quicker at identifying the second defender and finding the next available option. Especially as his chemistry with the new roster develops.