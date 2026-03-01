JJ Redick Addresses LeBron James’ 3-Point Woes as Lakers Find Key Solution

This year is LeBron James’ second-worst three-point shooting season. There have been multiple instances where the Lakers’ superstar has taken five shots beyond the arc with 0 output. But it changed against the Golden State Warriors, as JJ Redick described multiple reasons for it.

After the 129-101 win, the head coach of the Lakers spoke to the media. James, before the matchup on Saturday, was shooting 21.3% (10 of 47) on 3s in February. But against the Dub nation, the 4x MVP was proficient and made 4-6.

Answering about the change, Redick stated, “He’s had, y’know, success of really good shooting seasons, particularly catch-and-shoot. At times this year, there’s been a hesitation. I just thought tonight, he just played and just, you know, he pulled the trigger when it was there.”

After missing the buzzer-beater against the Orlando Magic from three-point range and going 0-3 against the Suns, LeBron James needed to come alive. Which he did.

James made his first four 3s, finding a rhythm from beyond the arc that eluded him for most of February, before missing his final two. This was only the second time this season that his three-point shooting percentage was 66.7% with more than 5 shots attempted. Despite missing shots and his low numbers, the 22x All-Star is not afraid to let one loose from the distance.

Imago Feb 7, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the first half at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

“I’m comfortable in every shot I take,” James said. “I can shoot 0.0% from the 3-point line, and I believe I’ll make the next one.”

While LeBron James was better tonight, JJ Redick has another player in mind who was brought in to do damage from beyond the arc.

LeBron James new teammate

After King James, it was Luke Kennard’s 57.1%, second-best against the Warriors. Crediting the star that came on the transfer deadline, JJ Redick added, “Luke Kennard, he just starts the blender for us. It started with that starting group, and then I thought, you know, Luke was huge for our offense tonight.”

Kennard scored 16 points off the bench, his highest-scoring game as a Laker. The veteran marksman is a career 44.2% three-point shooter and was expected to add immediate spacing and depth to the rotation. Last month, even the head coach stated that the new directive for Kennard will be to shoot more, even if he is playing off the bench.

The 29-year-old hit four 3s in 27 minutes. Redick emphasized the guard’s role beyond shotmaking. “He’s got a really good we score mentality,” the coach said. “A play can be for him, but he’s going to hunt out the best shot and play for the team. All the guys benefit from that when the ball moves.”

Finding his place with the big 3 of Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and LeBron James is not easy. But Redick’s positive reinforcement goes a long way in helping the new Purple and Gold star.