JJ Redick Admits How Austin Reaves’ Injury Might Turn Beneficial for Lakers

There is a justifiable concern among Lakers fans that Austin Reaves’ injury will eventually take a significant toll on the team’s overall production. In the midst of his gigantic season, the leading MIP suffered two quick injuries. His Grade 2 left gastrocnemius injury during that Christmas game against the Rockets will now keep him out for at least four weeks. Reaves’ injury could very well derail whatever success they have had so far. However, JJ Redick believes it could also benefit his team in some way.

With LeBron James, Luka Dončić and Reaves all being ball handlers, the Lakers’ offense has jumbled. Redick also admitted his team’s unorganized offense, struggling with “too many random possessions.” With Reaves’ absence, “It kind of uncomplicates certain things for sure,” Redick told reporters.

Reaves had taken a giant leap this season. He was the Lakers’ third option before this season, even with Anthony Davis. He grabbed the bull by the horns in LeBron James’ absence at the start of this season. After 29 games, he is the Lakers’ second option behind Doncic, and his numbers are of a star on a great team.

The next one month stretch will also zoom in on how JJ Redick guides his team. He can’t find his top player’s replacement and has to find a way to maximize his active roster.

“I need our guys to be stars in their roles, certainly from top-end talent,” Redick told reporters when asked about his plan to play a month without Austin Reaves. “It diminishes that, but it doesn’t change the non-negotiables or how we’re trying to play.”

Such a big bump when his stocks were rising, it was hard for Redick not to feel bad for Reaves.

“I’m bummed for him. I feel for him,” Redick later said. “When you have a longer-term injury than an ankle sprain or a tweaked hamstring, you know you’re gonna be back in a week. There is a little bit of a grieving process, and I think there is an importance in respecting that grieving process, but I’m bummed for him.”

Austin Reaves’ injury is forcing Lakers for roster change, but are they stuck?

Christmas Day was simply depressing for the Laker fans. They had to watch their team being trounced by the Houston Rockets, followed by Reaves’ dreadful injury update. However, it was also a big reality check for the Purple & Gold. The Rockets bullied them on defense, and with Austin Reaves out, they have to rely on 41-year-old LeBron James.

Everything points to their roster problem. JJ Redick believes in his team, but perhaps he has failed to realize that he has an average roster around his three stars, with one past his retirement age, and another simply terrible on defense.

They need defensive reinforcements, and there is one player they are particularly focused on.

They have been inquiring about Pelicans’ Herb Jones for quite some time now. Jones is a great 3-point shooter and a hard-nosed, impactful defender.

It makes sense why he has been the Lakers’ top trade target. However, according to Clutch Points’ Brett Siegel, the fruition is negligible.

“The Lakers have already held conversations with the Pelicans about Jones’ availability, but they, too, aren’t actively looking to move their defensive-minded wing,” Siegel wrote. “Jones’ asking price remains very high, and he appears to be out of the Lakers’ price range in terms of assets.”

Redick has previously showered praise on Jones’ defensive intensity before he became the Lakers coach. It only makes sense why the Lakers are sharply targeting him.