JJ Redick Admits Lakers Were Not Ready for Thunder, Reveals “Empathetic” Meeting After Internal Quarrel

On April 7, JJ Redick sat behind the mic and made a lot of people watching feel like they’re in class hearing their peers’ bad grades get called out. LakeShow was anxious imagining how the public scolding of Jarred Vanderbilt, Deandre Ayton, and Rui Hachimura translated to the locker room. Especially after going 0-4 against OKC this season, two blowout losses, and that confrontation with Vando. In a matter of two days, his stance has shifted to self-correction.

Ahead of the game against the Golden State Warriors, Redick revealed the emotional fallout of the last two games against OKC in the Lakers locker room. Notable, the head coach admitted he may have miscalculated his team’s psychological state.

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“As much as the mindset is important, the mentality, and all that stuff, we spent a lot of time yesterday talking to our guys and talking as a staff,” Redick said on Friday. “I think one of the things I probably overlooked, including for myself, is just the emotional toll of what happened in Oklahoma City.”

The toll in Oklahoma City on April 2 wasn’t just the 43-point blowout. It was also watching Luka Doncic aggravate his hamstring to a Grade 2 strain. Right after, the Lakers find out that Austin Reaves is also out with a grade 2 oblique injury.

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Redick now views that 139-96 trashing as a turning point in the team’s spirit. By the time of April 7 rematch in Crypto.com Arena, it may have been irreparable. “We weren’t ready for that game [OKC] from a competitive standpoint. Trying to inject the emotion into it was probably the wrong call.”

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He tried to inject emotion by declaring the starters would be decided based on who is “all in” on the day. Now he acknowledges that his attempts to motivate the group through intensity might have backfired.

JJ Redick on the firing line after public tirade against Lakers players

By the time they were hosting OKC on Tuesday, the Lakers lineup was held together tape and hope. Not only Doncic and Reaves, they were without Marcus Smart who has persistent ankle trouble. LeBron James was also sidelined to manage the arthritic left foot that’s bothered him all season. Without the star power, the supporting cast faltered.

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The toll was more obvious on the sidelines. Vando didn’t like being subbed out 16 seconds into a quarter and confronted JJ Redick, forcing even Austin Reaves to diffuse the situation. He’d walk out of the arena refusing to talk to anyone which can’t bode well in the locker room atmosphere.

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Right after Redick publicly scorched his roster, specifically targeting a “confluence of things” that Vanderbilt did wrong, DeAndre Ayton’s “inability to catch the ball” and Rui Hachimura’s lack of focus. While fans were worried, Redick said today they had hashed it out.

“We’re all good, the group, we had a great meeting this morning. Very empathetic to the emotional toll of last week on our players,” he said. The empathy he’s referring to, “You feel, a certain way when you’re playing great basketball, and you feel that you can beat anyone. Then there’s an emotion of getting your butt kicked and losing Luka and Austin. Naturally, that’s gonna take time.”

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After Redick’s comments, there were rumors that the Lakers organization might be unhappy with him. It could also put his job in jeopardy. Analysts even speculated if this would get Vando benched for the postseason and make him demand a trade. Analysts also slammed Redick for publicly demoralizing the players who are already under pressure.

Redick cleared the air with the team while addressing the 20 different lineups they’ve had to use because of repeated injuries. “What I told the team today, I think this is important as, we have had a very disjointed season because of all the injuries,” Redick said. “Throughout the year, we collectively, staff, players, we’ve had to figure out the best path for whatever group is available. And that’s no different right now.”

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A couple of days ago, Redick promised a shakeup in the rotation depending on the day-to-day display of energy. Today he walked back that mandate. “We have to figure over the next three games, the next week, the best path for this team to play winning basketball,” is his new policy.

With only three games remaining before the postseason, the Lakers find themselves at a crossroads. Whether this new empathetic approach can salvage a 50-win season remains to be seen.