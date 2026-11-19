Austin Reaves’ absence has created a challenge the Lakers were hoping to avoid this early in the season. With the team’s secondary scorer and playmaker unavailable, much of the offensive responsibility has shifted directly onto Luka Doncic.

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The Los Angeles Lakers had their nine-game winning streak snapped by the Utah Jazz. After the loss, Doncic called his own 29-point performance “unacceptable.” Yet the bigger issue facing the Lakers may be how heavily they are relying on him to carry the offense.

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Doncic currently owns a usage rate of approximately 40.4%, one of the highest marks in NBA history. When asked about Doncic’s energy levels without Reaves available, JJ Redick acknowledged the burden that comes with that role.

“Yeah, I mean, the shot creation that is required from him, I think it takes its toll,” Reddick said.

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Redick’s comment was centered on the offensive workload placed on Doncic, not a confirmed injury concern or physical limitation.

Doncic is averaging 38.1 points per game this season. He has already recorded seven 40-point performances and has topped the 50-point mark twice. He’s also been one of the primary reasons the Lakers sit atop the conference with a 13-3 record.

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Austin Reaves has averaged 24.7 points, 4.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds per game. Together, the duo has given the Lakers one of the league’s most productive offensive combinations. However, with Reaves unavailable, the offensive burden naturally shifts toward Doncic.

That dynamic has become increasingly noticeable during recent games.

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It’s still only November, and the Lakers have several months of regular-season basketball remaining. Historically, some of the NBA’s highest-usage players have struggled to convert those seasons into championships.

Michael Jordan carried a 38.3 usage rate during the 1986-87 season without winning a title. The same was true for stars such as James Harden, Kobe Bryant and Allen Iverson during seasons in which their usage rates surpassed 35%.

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The concern isn’t necessarily whether Doncic can handle the responsibility today. It’s whether the Lakers can continue asking him to carry that level of responsibility over an entire season.

Against Utah, Quentin Grimes scored 20 points while Collin Sexton added 12. Redick pointed to those contributions as evidence that the Lakers still have other scoring options available.

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He also noted that “there’s other guys that can do it” when Reaves is unavailable.

At the same time, he acknowledged that life becomes much easier when both Doncic and Reaves are available.

After the loss, Doncic accepted responsibility for the defeat. He argued that he needed to do a better job leading the team.

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However, teammate Jake LaRavia quickly defended him. “It’s obviously not on him. It’s a team game,” LaRavia said. “He’s been carrying the offensive load, so if there’s ever bad shooting nights, it’s on the rest of the team to help be better.”

That sentiment lines up closely with Redick’s comments. The issue isn’t whether Doncic can create offense. The issue is how much offense the Lakers need him to create while Reaves remains sidelined.

Now, the Lakers are set to face the Sacramento Kings. Reaves is expected to miss additional time, leaving Doncic once again shouldering much of the offensive responsibility as Los Angeles looks to bounce back.