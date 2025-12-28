JJ Redick Admits to LeBron James’ Disruptive Influence on Lakers Offense Following Christmas Loss

For JJ Redick’s Lakers, Christmas Day was supposed to mark a turning point. Instead, it exposed a growing contradiction at the heart of the team, one that the head coach no longer seemed willing to shield. In the aftermath of the loss, Redick didn’t just lament effort or execution; he openly suggested that the return of LeBron James has disrupted the very offensive rhythm the Lakers had begun to establish.

What followed made the moment even more revealing. Luka Doncic publicly sounded the alarm, and Redick’s blunt assessment — “We don’t care enough right now.” — landed less like a throwaway line and more like an indictment.

The loss wasn’t merely another mark in the standings; it became a snapshot of a team struggling to reconcile its identity with the gravity of its biggest star. After the Christmas loss, Redick seemed to be pointing at LeBron about his team being in bad condition.

“You know, we had it,” Redick told reporters. “It could change like that. We don’t have it right now.”

Since James’ return, the Lakers have had a worse record, and there is no way to sugarcoat that. On Saturday, when Redick spoke to the reporters after an “uncomfortable” meeting with his team, he certainly didn’t think to do so.

“Defense was our No. 1 priority, role clarity,” Redick said about the meeting. “You know, since we’ve got Bron back, we haven’t been as organized offensively, too many random possessions, you know, that’s on me. “So, it’s those three things, defensive clarity, role clarity and offense organization.”

The Lakers head coach has pressed on defense since day one. However, his team has not been in line with his messaging.

“I really believe in getting back to the basics and understanding the needs of the team and the need for each guy,” Redick added.

“We gotta get back to building out defensive fundamentals.”

Redick can clearly make the proper diagnosis of his team. However, there is more to the Lakers’ issues than LeBron’s impact on their overall production. They are a good team, but their roster is not of a title-contending team that Redick wants and believes. Change is necessary for the Lakers, and the sooner the better for them.

Have the Lakers really been bad since LeBron James’ return?

The statistical answer to the question is, yes. When Luka Doncic and Austin Reaves started the season without LeBron James, they looked sound, both on offense and defense. It also led to a widespread fear that James’ return could disrupt their momentum. In 13 games with him, the Lakers have an 8-5 record, worse than 11-5 without him.

Although Redick alluded to the disruption on offense since LeBron returned, his superstar player’s overall impact is negative. The visuals match the troubling stats. Without James, the team posted a solid +1.1 net rating, but that number nosedives to -2.5 when he’s on the court—a drop fueled almost entirely by a breakdown on defense.

James’ impact is alarming, particularly on defense. With James, the Lakers have a better offensive rating (119.3) with him than without him (118.5). Without James, their defense elevates to 117.4 and with him, there is a steep decline to 121.8.

Luka Doncic’s impact on the Lakers’ defense is even more alarming; 118.0 without him against 123.6 with him. However, Doncic makes up for his defensive liability on offense with a +1.2 net rating.

The numbers are not about James having a bad impact on his team. He will turn 41 in the next two days, and they don’t have to do the brainstorming to understand that he can’t play the hardest on both ends. The Lakers’ starting lineup has to change.

This isn’t unique to the Lakers; superstar reintegration after injury often disrupts team rhythm, roles, and chemistry, even when the returning player performs at a high level. A prime current example is Kawhi Leonard’s return to the Los Angeles Clippers in late November 2025, after missing 10 games due to right ankle and foot sprains.

Despite Leonard delivering elite two-way production—averaging around 25-27 points in December with standout games like 41 points (16-23 FG) against Houston, 32 points and 12 rebounds against the Lakers, and consistent efficiency—the Clippers struggled initially to mesh, posting a poor record (around 1-10 or worse in early post-return games) amid depth issues, other injuries (e.g., Ivica Zubac, Bradley Beal out long-term), and role clarity problems.

Leonard’s presence boosted individual impact and flashes of dominance, but the team’s overall cohesion lagged until recent adjustments and a late-December surge (three straight wins, including blowouts over Houston and Portland), showing how patience and tweaks are often required.

They have far better offensive rating with James, Luka and Austin Reaves. If Redick inserts an athletic and defensive-minded player like Jarred Vanderbilt in the starting lineup, it could turn things around for them.