JJ Redick Announces Decision on Lakers Change as Insider Confirms LeBron James Return Date

After Shams Charania reported that LeBron James had officially been reassigned to the Lakers and was nearing his return after completing full practices with the G League group, the reaction from fans was instant. The news brought relief, anticipation, and fresh questions about how the rotation might adjust once he’s back. That clarity finally arrived today, as the head coach offered a direct update on what to expect when LeBron officially rejoins the lineup.

HC Redick laid out the situation clearly. “It’s a confidence boost for the group. I think for certain players who, when we’re fully healthy, may not play a ton of minutes or may not even be part of the rotation. It gives them a reference point.” With James out longer than usual (by his standards), several unexpected names have stepped up, and Redick’s comments now signal how the rotation will shift back around its veteran star.

While many got to suit up, Redick chose to highlight Nick Smith Jr. “I think Nick Smith knows that we believe in him as a player. We’re calling ISOs for him against the Portland Trail Blazers, who have great wing defenders.” Redick was referencing the November 4 game against Portland, when the Lakers played without both of their stars, and Nick had a 25-point night.

Apart from LeBron, the Portland game also saw Luka and Austin Reaves listed out, yet the Lakers still showed real depth. Nick Smith Jr. erupted for 17 points after halftime and completely changed the outcome. After the win, Smith said, “Bron, Luka, AR … those guys do a lot for us. Just to have a win like this for the young guys and the other players to step up like this is big for us.”

Redick sees that same value as he said, “intent of the group every night, outside of a couple games, has been really good.” The Lakers even became the first team in NBA history to have six different players score 25-plus points this season, a group that included Deandre Ayton, Jake LaRavia, Rui Hachimura, and Smith himself.

By empowering players deeper in the rotation, the coaching staff has built a group that can carry real responsibility when the stars are out. The question now is how much of that responsibility remains once those stars return. To address it, he pivots back to the bigger picture. “With the possibility of us getting healthy… we had 24 starting lineups last year. The soft-tissue injuries, all this stuff, it’s just part of the NBA.”

It’s a nod to the chaos the Lakers have dealt with. Maxi Kleber missed long stretches with foot issues, Gabe Vincent has been in and out with recurring knee trouble, and Jaxson Hayes also spent time sidelined. With so many moving parts, Redick is hesitant to lock in a rotation. And it makes sense to maintain a flexible, ready group, especially with Luka still working back.

With LeBron’s return date nearing, the squad is hopeful

Shams Charania, in a post, brought good Lakers when he tweeted, “LeBron James was assigned to the franchise’s NBA G League affiliate, South Bay, today and will participate in his first full practice of the season, including 5-on-5 play, as he works toward a debut.” Now, with everything set, expect King James to suit up for the Lakers in a week at max. Probable game or date?

Nov. 18 vs. the Utah Jazz at home, or Nov. 25 vs. the Clippers as the backup plan. But with Luka Doncic becoming the engine of this Lakers group, it will be interesting to see how LeBron settles. Fresh off a 41-point win over the Bucks, Luka said, “LeBron’s in his 21st season, he knows everything about it.”

Doncic also feels that it is all in the chemistry of the Lakers’ locker room. It is the one thing they cannot afford to lose. “One of the biggest things for the team to win is having great chemistry, and I think we have that,” he said (so adjusting LeBron back to that lineup won’t be hard even if the team has performed well in his absence). And the results back it up. The Lakers are now 10-4 without LeBron, thriving within the structure they’ve built around Luka.

Luka’s near 35-point triple-double pace (if not exact) has proven the system works, but even for the Slovenian, it is LeBron’s return that will enhance it rather than disrupt it. And wait, Austin Reaves shares the same view. The team sees LeBron as a strength multiplier, someone who can plug into what’s already functioning at a high level. The message from the locker room is to keep the rhythm, keep the chemistry, and fold LeBron back in.