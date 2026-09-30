JJ Redick Breaks Silence After Longtime NBA Coach Leaves Lakers Assistant Job

The Los Angeles Lakers will be down one more veteran going into this season. Head coach JJ Redick spoke with media members following Tuesday’s training camp practice to address a notable departure on his bench. Longtime NBA assistant coach Bob Beyer has retired after a decorated 40-plus-year coaching career, including time spent with Redick as both a player and later as a coach.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

He concludes a two-season stint on Redick’s coaching staff after the former NBA player brought him on due to their deep personal and professional connection.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I mean Bob is a very private person. He’s been a very important person in my NBA life and a very important friend,” Redick said when asked about Beyer’s departure. “Played five years for him in Orlando and then played my last year when I was in New Orleans before I got traded to Dallas and two years with him on staff. He’s someone I explicitly trust and believe in. He’s an incredible teacher. He was an incredible mentor for a lot of our young coaches and an incredible example.”

Redick told reporters that the 64-year-old veteran coach, who served as a trusted advisor during his playing days before joining his inaugural staff in LA, had kept his decision a secret till training camp. While coaching transitions typically occur immediately following the conclusion of the postseason, Redick admitted that Beyer’s decision caught him by surprise when the veteran shared his plans midway through the summer.

ADVERTISEMENT

“To be honest with you, it came as a surprise because it didn’t like happen in May,” Redick revealed. “It happened a month ago when I got back from the summer, so it happened mid-August when I got back. I understood the reasons why. I didn’t try to talk him out of it. He leaves on great terms with the Lakers. What he did say to me was like, ‘I was basically retired, and then you asked me to do this with you, and I did it for two years, and now I’m ready to retire.’ But he’s a legend. We all love him. We’re so appreciative of everything you did for us.”

Beyer’s retirement marks the conclusion of a basketball journey that began back in 1983 as an assistant coach at Alfred University. Following two decades in the collegiate ranks, which included a head-coaching stop at Siena College and assistant roles at Wisconsin, Northwestern, and Dayton, Beyer made the leap to the NBA with the Toronto Raptors in 2003.

ADVERTISEMENT

After returning to the NBA in 2007, Beyer spent 19 consecutive seasons in the pros, earning a reputation as a meticulous defensive strategist and player development specialist across tenures with Orlando, Golden State, Charlotte, Detroit, Oklahoma City, Sacramento, New Orleans, and Los Angeles.

Beyer’s departure has triggered several internal promotions across the Lakers’ coaching and basketball operations structure as training camp opens.

ADVERTISEMENT

Assistant coach Greg St. Jean, who previously served on Frank Vogel’s 2020 championship staff in Los Angeles and has maintained a strong connection with superstar Luka Doncic on the Slovenian national team staff, has been elevated to a front-of-bench role to replace Beyer.



Meanwhile, Michael Wexler was promoted to assistant coach after heading the video department for two seasons.

In addition, Zach Guthrie was brought up from the G League affiliate, the Coachella Valley Lakers (formerly the South Bay Lakers), to serve as an assistant coach and head of player development.



Drew Seifert was named head video coordinator, Gerdarius Troutman moved to player development coach, and Austin Pope, alongside Lucas Vargas, stepped into assistant video coordinator roles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Though Beyer’s steady presence will be missed on the sideline, the organizational restructuring ensures continuity as Redick and the Lakers prepare for the upcoming campaign.