JJ Redick Breaks Silence on Dennis Schroder Suspension as Luka Doncic Gets Firm Reality Check

Fans were waiting for the next chapter in Dennis Schroder and Luka Doncic’s rivalry. The on-court animosity has now resulted in a multi-game suspension for the Kings guard, taking him out of the upcoming marquee matchup. This could be an advantage for the Purple and Gold franchise as they have dropped two games in a row. But beyond the league’s disciplinary action, JJ Redick had a pointed message for his own star, about his on-court conduct and focus.

After practice on Saturday, JJ Redick discussed the Luka Doncic and Dennis Schroder confrontation. “I mean, look, it’s a league matter, so I don’t really have a comment on it, to be honest with you. They made their decision, and it’s up to them. ” When asked if he was aware of what transpired on Dec 28, the head coach concluded,” There are very few things I’m not aware of.”

It took two weeks, but the NBA did hand down a suspension. Doncic and Schroder jawed at each other during various points of the Kings’ 125-101 loss. During a timeout, Doncic taunted Schroder, telling him he “should’ve signed that contract” in reference to the four-year, $82 million extension Schroder declined from the Lakers a few years ago. The two European stars didn’t leave at that.

Schroder went after Doncic, saying that he can’t call him a “b—-” on the court and pretend everything is fine off the court. Reportedly, Lakers center Deandre Ayton tried to drag away Schroder from the confrontation while a stunned Doncic attempted to exit as security intervened. According to ESPN’s NBA Insider Bobby Marks, the league is expected to impose a six-digit fine on Schroder, $291,807 to be exact, which is nearly 2% of his salary for this season ($14,104,000).

Dec 28, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers guard Luka Doncic (77) reacts after a 3-point basket in the first half against the Sacramento Kings at Crypto.com Arena.

Schroder, Germany’s World Cup hero, couldn’t resist weighing in, posting a sarcastic response to the news on social media. ESPN senior insider Shams Charania reported the three-game suspension via an Instagram post. Schroder was quick and witty, “Attempting 👀🤣,” with his response. The Lakers now have one less Kings player to worry about. However, the head coach wants more from his star player, especially after the disappointing Bucks loss.

JJ Redick sets the expectation for Luka Doncic

No doubt, Giannis Antetokounmpo dominated the headlines for stopping LeBron twice in the final minute for the Bucks’ 105-101 win. That headline was enough to hide Luka Doncic‘s 24-point outing, his lowest-scoring performance since Christmas. In fact, the 5x All-Star scored 12 points in the third quarter but also committed four fouls in the period, including his fifth of the game with 16.2 seconds to play.

JJ Redick said he wants more from Doncic. “And if you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing, and you’re, you know, for me, it’s coaching. For Luka, it’s scoring and facilitating, and playmaking. If you’re doing what you’re supposed to be doing, you’re going to, there’s going to be more positive than negative, and you’re going to help your team win.”

The physical play made Doncic change his plans. He stopped getting downhill cleanly, started complaining to refs for lack of calls. This clearly got to him as he could only manage 8-of-25 shooting. It was only the seventh time this season that he scored less than 40% from FG. With Dennis Schroder sidelined, Redick expects Doncic to deliver a bounce-back performance and snap the team’s losing streak.