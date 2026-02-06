JJ Redick Breaks Silence on Jaxson Hayes Suspension for Pushing Wizards Mascot

As the Lakers return home to host the Philadelphia 76ers tonight, JJ Redick addressed the avoidable disciplinary action taken against backup center Jaxson Hayes. The Los Angeles Lakers head coach has spent the better part of 2026 so far praising Hayes’ improvement. So his statement tonight talking about his bizarre conduct last week showed some of his disappointment.

Jaxson Hayes won’t be playing against the Sixers tonight because of a one-game suspension. The league slapped him with this sentence after he shoved the Washington Wizards’ mascot during the game. His physical aggressiong against the character “G-Wiz” also disappointed the Internet at a time when the Lakers can’t afford losing a single person in the rotation.

Ahead of tonight’s game, Redick confirmed that the 25-year-old completely understands the gravity of his actions. “He made an error in judgment and he owned up to it and apologized,” JJ Redick told the reporters tonight.

Redick’s statement emphasized Hayes’ accountability and hopefully closes the chapter on this absurd incident.

It also seems to hint they dealt with the matter internally, i.e, the head coach had a stern talk with his player to drive home how much of a lapse in judgement that was.

The team clearly doesn’t condone his actions but are satisfied with the league’s punishment and his response. Yet JJ Redick will have to rely on Drew Timme or Maxi Kleber more for moments when Deandre Ayton won’t be on the floor.

LakeShow expected Jaxson Hayes to be smarter

Last Friday, the Lakers were in Washington during their 8-game road trip. Before tip-off, Jaxson Hayes got a little fiesty and G-Wiz unfortunately was in the vicinity. During the pre-game festivities, Hayes shoved the mascot during his usual choreography and it was captured on camera.

Frankly, anyone could tell it was playful. But it was a full-bodied shove. Although the cameras cut before it, spectators claimed that G-Wiz tumbled to the floor in the heavy costume.

It’s a known fact, especially to the players that these actions, even to the slightest degree is not tolerable to the league. Historically, mascots have unfairly dealt with aggression from fans and athletes alike and most sports leagues have zero tolerance on this. Fans believe that Hayes should’ve known better than to get carried away.

The Lakers’ proceeded to put on a 142-111 thriller over the Wizards. It was one of Hayes’ improved games that Redick’s been talking about for most of January. He added 10 points in 14 minutes on a 4-of-5 shooting from the field and added three rebounds, an assist and steal.

His shot-blocking and rebounding are why Redick is relying on Hayes to take the load off Luka Doncic and LeBron James. Obviously, he doesn’t want to lose a single player if it’s avoidable.

Hayes, the league office, and the Lakers bided their time as the team continued a very emotional road trip. While it was mostly about celebrating LeBron James’ possibly final games in the East, they were waiting for the sentence.

Hayes played in two more games before the league concluded its investigation in the matter. The levied a one-game ban without pay which Hayes and the team complied with.

It’s another incident where offcourt drama has bled into Jaxson Hayes’ career. His history is why fans are disappointed in him. While he reflects on it, the Lakers are now looking to navigate a crowded Western Conference playoff race.