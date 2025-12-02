JJ Redick Breaks Silence on Lakers Star’s Sudden Demotion After LeBron James’ Return

“People are gonna earn minutes. I think that goes for everybody,” JJ Redick teased, with a wink at the lineup chaos after Jarred Vanderbilt shone in the first two preseason games. Vanderbilt then got the spotlight, starting the first 14 games of the season, coincidentally, exactly when LeBron was sidelined with sciatica. Now that the King is back, he slips right into his role, and Vanderbilt? Well, he was left to “earn” those minutes all over again.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I communicated with him before LeBron came back that there were certain things that he needed to be able to do consistently to play,” JJ Redick explained, clarifying Vanderbilt’s absence from the rotation over the last five games.

He added that he had already discussed the possibility of a tightened rotation with him, given the plan to roll out a nine-player rotation. “Having said that, it doesn’t mean that he’s not going to be back in the rotation at some point.”

ADVERTISEMENT

But Redick’s rolling out more than nine players, so where’s Vanderbilt? He’s healthy, after all.

In their November 24 matchup against the Jazz, the Lakers rotated 10 players, while in the November 18 win over the same team, 11 players got minutes on the floor. Since the November 10 game against the Charlotte Hornets, Vanderbilt has logged a mere 54 minutes over six contests, a tiny slice of time for someone who had been part of the rotation early on.

ADVERTISEMENT

Enter Maxi Kleber. Called off the bench, the 33-year-old veteran made such an impact in one game that Lakers Nation instantly fell in love. Fans didn’t hold back, even joking that Kleber might be gunning for Vanderbilt’s spot.

It didn’t help that Vanderbilt’s minutes had already been sliding from 19 to 11 to eight over three games, and with LeBron James back from sciatica and Gabe Vincent returning from an ankle issue, Vanderbilt was pushed out of the rotation entirely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Redick addressed the tough situation with his trademark honesty. “When you’re winning games, it’s hard to re-do the rotation mid-winning streak.” For Vanderbilt, it’s just a reminder that in a winning Lakers team, earning your minutes isn’t guaranteed, and sometimes the bench comes with its own drama. “I certainly had empathy for him,” he said.

Imago Jan 25, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Jarred Vanderbilt (left) defends against Golden State Warriors guard Brandin Podziemski (right) during the fourth quarter at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The winning-streak reasoning Redick gave isn’t just coach speak, it actually makes sense. Since LeBron James returned, the Lakers have gone a perfect 5-0, riding high and clicking on all cylinders. Seven straight wins in total, sure, but the real challenge starts now: six straight games against teams over .500, beginning Monday against the Suns.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the midst of it all, Jarred Vanderbilt’s impact has been limited. He’s averaging 4.6 points, 5.6 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 1.0 steals, and 0.4 blocks per game, shooting 44% from the field but a worrying 28.6% from three. Offensively, he still struggles, leaving the Lakers effectively playing four-on-five whenever he’s on the floor.

With that in mind, it’s easy to see why he’s sitting out more. Some even suggest a trade could be in the cards to shake up the rotation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jarred Vanderbilt on the trade block?

With Jarred Vanderbilt sitting out of the Lakers’ rotation, whispers are swirling that Los Angeles could explore a trade. The team is in full go for it mode this season, eyeing every opportunity to make an all-in push for the NBA title.

Vanderbilt, along with Dalton Knecht, Gabe Vincent, and even their 2031 first-round pick, could all be used as bargaining chips to bring in a star or a much-needed big man, names like Andrew Wiggins or another frontcourt piece are reportedly on the radar.

But here’s the catch: Vanderbilt’s contract makes things tricky. Signed to a four-year, $48 million extension in 2023, with a $13.2 million player option for 2027-28, he’s far from an easy salary to move.

Most teams are hesitant to take on a long-term deal unless it’s nearing its final year, meaning the Lakers can’t exactly just slide him into any trade. At $11.5 million with three years left, Vanderbilt is one of the stickier contracts in the league, making a potential deal a real puzzle.

If the Lakers do pull the trigger, three potential destinations have been floated: the Orlando Magic in exchange for Jonathan Isaac, the Indiana Pacers for Obi Toppin, or the Sacramento Kings for Malik Monk. Each deal would swap Vanderbilt, Knecht, and future picks for a player who could immediately help the Lakers’ rotation.

But given the team’s hot start, 15-4 and sitting second in the West, is now really the right time to move him? Or is it smarter to keep the roster intact and roll with the winning streak?

That’s the million-dollar question facing Rob Pelinka and the front office.