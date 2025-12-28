JJ Redick Clears the Air Over “Passive Aggressive” Lakers Atmosphere, Takes Accountability for Slump

The Los Angeles Lakers feel lost. An embarrassing Christmas Day loss to the Houston Rockets marked three losses in a row and six in their last 10, and head coach JJ Redick was not pleased. He promised to make the next practice “uncomfortable” and called out his players, and now, he speaks out after practice.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Redick was directly asked whether the players being referred to in post-game conferences about the team’s lack of effort and execution were now aware of themselves.

“There wasn’t anything that needed to be addressed that wasn’t addressed,” Redick said. “There’s times as a coach you can’t address everything every day in front of the group… we do a good job of, if there’s something that needs to be addressed in the moment, it gets addressed. I don’t feel like we live in a passive-aggressive environment, so.”