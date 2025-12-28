brand-logo
Latest
NFLNBACollege Football

More

Newsletters

Think Tank

AllLatestNewsletter HubES ThinkTankNFLGolfCollege FootballMLBCollege BasketballNBANASCARWNBATennisBoxingOlympicsUFCSwimmingTrack and FieldGymnasticsSoccer
Home/NBA

JJ Redick Clears the Air Over “Passive Aggressive” Lakers Atmosphere, Takes Accountability for Slump

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 27, 2025 | 7:29 PM EST

Link Copied!
Home/NBA

JJ Redick Clears the Air Over “Passive Aggressive” Lakers Atmosphere, Takes Accountability for Slump

BySiddharth Rawat

Dec 27, 2025 | 7:29 PM EST

Link Copied!
feature-image

Imago

feature-image

Imago

The Los Angeles Lakers feel lost. An embarrassing Christmas Day loss to the Houston Rockets marked three losses in a row and six in their last 10, and head coach JJ Redick was not pleased. He promised to make the next practice “uncomfortable” and called out his players, and now, he speaks out after practice.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Redick was directly asked whether the players being referred to in post-game conferences about the team’s lack of effort and execution were now aware of themselves.

“There wasn’t anything that needed to be addressed that wasn’t addressed,” Redick said. “There’s times as a coach you can’t address everything every day in front of the group… we do a good job of, if there’s something that needs to be addressed in the moment, it gets addressed. I don’t feel like we live in a passive-aggressive environment, so.”

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

logo

EssentiallySports is the home for the underserved fan, delivering storytelling that goes beyond the headlines. As a media platform, we combine deep audience insights with cultural trends, to meet fandom where it lives and where it goes next. Founded in 2014, EssentiallySports now engages with an audience of over 30m+ American sports fan on its website and 1m+ readers on its newsletters daily.

Sports

Sports

Full Spectrum Services LLP © 2025 | All Rights Reserved