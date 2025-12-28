JJ Redick, Deandre Ayton Issue Worrying Statements About LeBron James Amid Lakers Crisis

A Christmas Day blowout has intensified uncomfortable questions inside the Los Angeles Lakers’ locker room. The Purple & Gold were routed 119–96 by the Houston Rockets. Questions are beginning to surface around how LeBron James fits into JJ Redick’s vision after the head coach issued a revealing statement about the 40-year-old on Saturday.

“I think since we’ve gotten ‘Bron (LeBron James) back, we haven’t been as organized offensively, too many random possessions, so that’s on me,” Redick told the reporters after the team’s recent practice session. “So it’s those three things: defensive clarity, role clarity, and an offensive organization,” he concluded.

The second-year head coach acknowledged that LeBron James’ return has altered the team’s offensive rhythm. While the comment may have sounded blunt, Redick framed it as a structural issue rather than an indictment of effort. That’s because ever since the perennial All-Star returned to the floor after recovering from his sciatica injury, several team-level indicators have shown signs of strain.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago Dec 14, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts after a foul during the second half of a game against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Since James’ return, the Lakers have struggled to maintain offensive structure, frequently slipping into disjointed possessions that have stalled momentum on both ends of the floor. Complicating matters further, accountability becomes more delicate when the player in question is one of the most accomplished stars in NBA history.

“Not everybody could go up to LeBron James and think they could tell LeBron how to do certain things, certain ways. It’s all about personnel, knowing, and taking constructive criticism. That’s all about togetherness,” James’ teammate and Lakers center, Deandre Ayton, said on Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

“And, you know, I think once we get a feel of how to really bring each other up, we’re going to get rolling here in a second. I just feel like we, as a team, collectively talking is getting there, to be honest. It’s just that we always have different groups out there every day,” the big man further concluded.

Taken together, these comments underline a moment of adjustment in Southern California. It suggests the Lakers are still searching for clarity as roles continue to evolve. Not to mention that the physical demands of the season remain a constant balancing act for a 40-year-old star returning from injury.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

As a result, both James and the Lakers face a moment that demands recalibration rather than finger-pointing, with little margin for prolonged stagnation. That raises an uncomfortable question the Lakers never expected to confront.

Are the Lakers struggling to reintegrate LeBron James?

It’s a conversation few would have imagined even a few months ago. Nonetheless, the recent trends and the sudden dip in the Los Angeles Lakers’ performances do force us to think about this. Well, there’s no doubt that LeBron James is finding it difficult to settle into his new role as the team adjusts to a more collaborative offensive identity.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, you cannot look past everything he’s done throughout his career. Even this season, despite struggling with injuries, James is averaging 20.2 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 6.8 assists. While those numbers fall short of his own historic standards, they remain remarkable for a 40-year-old logging nightly minutes.

Imago Mar 29, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts during the third quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at FedExForum. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

So, even though the recent stats might tell you that the Purple & Gold are better off limiting James to the bench, that shouldn’t be how JJ Redick and the Lakers approach this situation. On the contrary, they should give the veteran more time on the court. However, that doesn’t mean they should not hold him accountable.

ADVERTISEMENT

They most definitely should and help him to improve and gel with Luka Doncic, Austin Reaves, and the rest of the team. If Los Angeles can successfully do that, there remains a viable path to steadying the season. Until then, the Lakers’ response to this moment may define the direction of their season.