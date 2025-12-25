JJ Redick, DeAndre Jordan, & More React To Angry Mavericks Fan’s 10YO Viral Threats

The DeAndre Jordan free agency saga of 2015 was one of the craziest moments of the early 2010s, and both Dallas Mavericks fans and Los Angeles Clippers fans look back at the time with absurdity. Now, as 10 years have passed by, a few of the parties involved reacted to one reminder of that summer.

342 Productions, the company behind the Old Man and the Three podcast, pulled together former Clippers players Jordan, Blake Griffin, and JJ Redick, along with former Mavericks forward Chandler Parsons, as well as Stephen A. Smith. They showcased a viral video from back then, where one young Mavs fan delivered an unfiltered rant.

Redick was one of the first top step in, when the fan called Jordan’s move to not sign with the Mavs “disgraceful,” and his treatment of the team, as well as Dirk Nowitzki and Mark Cuban as “despicable.”

“The interesting thing about this is this kid’s, I don’t know, f—ing 19 years old,” Redick said. “Not sure he really quite has a grasp of Mavs history.”

To the current Lakers coach, the rant feels like a mix between heartbreak and a sense of fan entitlement. It was a crash course in how many young supporters act like verbal agreements are written in stone.

Current Prime analyst Blake Griffin couldn’t stop laughing. At multiple points throughout the video, he cracked up at multiple comments, but one that stuck was the fan calling the big man a “high school bully.”

“Oh, that’s pretty good. I mean, you know, high school bully.”

He had an even bigger smile later, when the fan said that people from Houston shouldn’t be trusted, and fired off a random stray at the Houston Rockets. Jordan, a Houston native, was surprised, jokingly asking:

“Why the Rockets got brought into this? This has nothing to do with the Rockets at all.”

The video continued to spiral, blowing from a critique of Jordan into a full-blown insult-based comedy segment, and after the fan realized he issued a threat on the center, awkwardly walked it back, prompting current FanDuel analyst Chandler Parsons to simply say:

“That was intense.”

Even Stephen A. Smith, someone who’s seen just about every form of sports outrage, was surprised by the fan calling former Clippers coach Doc Rivers someone who doesn’t “even deserve to be a coach at this point.”

“What the hell does Blake Griffin, Chris Paul, Doc Rivers owe to Dallas Mavericks? You’re a Dallas Mavericks fan. They play for the Clippers.”

By the time the rant reached its end, it had stuck with everyone there. Redick had enough, turning off the phone, Griffin was still stuck on the creative insult, and Jordan, the central figure of the saga somehow found the most good-natured perspective.

“I do appreciate the passion that this young man has for his team,” Jordan says. “Good luck to you, my man.”

Inside The DeAndre Jordan Free Agency Decision That Angered Dallas Mavericks Fans

In the summer of 2015, DeAndre Jordan verbally committed the Dallas Mavericks during the moratorium period, a time when contracts cannot be signed but negotiations can be had. The deal was supposed to give franchise legend Dirk Nowitzki the elite defensive center the franchise had chased for years, and felt like a rare free agency win following their 2011 championship.

USA Today via Reuters Mar 30, 2017; Phoenix, AZ, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Blake Griffin (32) with guard Chris Paul (3) and center DeAndre Jordan (6) against the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena. The Clippers defeated the Suns 124-118. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

The situation somehow unraveled in real time. Jordan reportedly went radio silent on then Mavs forward Parsons, who he had dined with for the past five days, and former owner Mark Cuban, who, according to some reports, drove around Houston trying to find him.

Apparently, the Clippers core of Griffin, Chris Paul, Rivers, JJ Redick, and a few others gathered at Jordan’s house to convince him to resign with the team, sparking a flurry of emoji-filled posts and hostage jokes on Twitter that defined this era of online NBA fandom.

By the time the moratorium ended, Jordan reversed his decision, leaving the Mavericks in the dust and Cuban publicly furious. That decision sent Mavs fans into a spiral, culminating in the now-viral YouTube rant that captured the raw emotion. A decade later, that moment feels like a footnote in the history of free agency.