JJ Redick Demands Change From Adam Silver After LeBron James’ 21-Year Streak Ends

The model of consistency finally broke. After 21 straight All-NBA selections, LeBron James will be ineligible for any player honors this season. The 41-year-old sat out his 18 game of the season against the San Antonio Spurs due to left foot arthritis. It’s now impossible for him to reach the 65-game threshold to qualify for any awards.

That upset Lakers head coach JJ Redick. The former Clippers guard voted back when there was no game restriction. It allowed voters the autonomy to pick players they felt deserved recognition. Redick doesn’t think the 65-game threshold is bad, but he wants it to be used differently in the selection process.

“I think it’s fine to have some sort of guidance for voters. “I know the first year that I voted, there were a bunch of guys that were in like that 54-to-56-game range,” he said before the Lakers-Spurs matchup.

Jan 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) reacts before shooting a free throw in the second quarter against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Arena.

Depending on the player, the 65-game rule could seem unfair. James missed fourteen games to sciatica and has since missed minimal games. He won’t be the only person affected, either. Three-time MVP Nikola Jokic is having another sensational campaign, putting him in the race for a fourth. If he misses another two games, the Joker can average ballistic numbers and still be ineligible for player awards.

The Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo is in the same situation as LeBron James. He’s only suffered two injuries during the season. “The margin of error is hard. One injury & you’re off the race,” he said about the rule. That’s become the crux of the argument about Adam Silver’s rule change.

One lengthy injury at any point in the season could eliminate a player from contending for individual accolades. For LeBron James, who has earned his flowers, missing out this year won’t matter much. However, for upcoming talents who have great seasons, one ailment could be enough for it all to go unrecognised.

Individual legacies are under threat with the new rule

With four MVPs, a record 22 All-Star selections, and 21 All-NBA teams, a 41-year-old LeBron James’ legacy is set in stone. Even if he doesn’t win any major individual accolades in the years remaining, it’s not going to affect how the NBA world views and respects him. But the new set of players is in danger of having their accomplishments cut short.

During an episode of Mind The Game, James explained how the rule doesn’t consider the fast-paced nature of the modern game. The rule might encourage participation from the league’s stars. However, this season highlights the unfortunate drawback of the rule’s introduction. Players are helpless when injured. Should that still be held against them?

“The level of the speed we’re playing at, it’s a different game now. It’s a totally different game. It’s a lot of soft tissue injuries that’s happened now because of it. I hope we can get a handle on that as well because that’s big in our game,” James said.

He underscored every player’s intention to show out for fans as often as they can. That being said, they can’t throw out long-term safety to push themselves. Tyrese Haliburton tried and suffered a torn ACL in Game 7 of the NBA Finals. Not that it’s relevant to the 65-game threshold, but the risk of playing through soft tissue injuries pops out.

There’s scope for the rule to change or the terms to be detailed if the NBPA tries to negotiate a change. A line needs to be established. Players missing out on the threshold to avoid injuries and those who are forced to miss time due to injuries, need to be treated as two separate cases.

What are your thoughts on the 65-game rule? Let us know your views in the comments below.