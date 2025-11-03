JJ Redick Drops Deandre Ayton Update as Lakers Star Misses Heat Clash With Back Spasm

The Lakers’ early season injury struggles continue to mount. Deandre Ayton, the space filler for LeBron James who’s out with sciatica, is ruled out from the game. This comes after Friday’s game against the Grizzliers where he was a starter. Ayton suddenly left mid-game after scoring 9 points and not making a single rebound. He later revealed that he had a sudden case of back spasms. He however, was hopeful he’d be in playing shape for tonight’s game against the Miami Heat. That’s not happening.

JJ Redick told the media at the pre-game conference, “He’s [Ayton] downgraded to questionable. So he’s still dealing with some tightness and spasms in that mid-back.”

Despite Ayton’s previous optimism, it’s unlikely Redick will call upon the center during the game. The Lakers have ruled him out for tonight.

The 27-year-old has averaged 14.8 points and 7.8 rebounds so far into the 2025-26 season. He had recorded a double-double against the Sacramento Kings and suddenly looking like an important piece in the starting lineup. On Friday though, he was a stark contrast of the earlier night, going en entire first half, 17 minutes on the floor for him, without a rebound.

He didn’t return from the locker room for the third quarter and Jake LaRavia started in his place. He spent the fourth quarter on the bench while getting medical attention. Redick however, didn’t put him back in the game with the Lakers in the lead after a very close game. LA won 112-117 in their first group stage game of the NBA Cup.

While Ja Morant’s latest drama stole the show, this game just proved a sub-optimal Deandre Ayton is better off on the bench.

Deandre Ayton’s health hampers his redemption

Before the NBA Cup group stage game, Deandre Ayton’s enthusiasm was through the roof. He was still riding on the high of the double-double record and looking more than just a role-player. With Luka Doncic back from a double leg contusion-finger injury, the Arizona alum’s minutes were going to suffer, yet he was positive.

Although he didn’t show any signs of trouble before the game, Ayton told reporters on Friday that he had been feeling tightness in his back since the shootaround. It seemingly hampered him throughout the game, hence the abysmal stat-line. He tweaked it during an alley-oop play which needed medical attention.

As the former no.1 overall draft pick of 2018, the expectations on Ayton have also been high. He’s however, struggled to maximize his potential or even come close to his 2019-20 season when he averaged 18.2 points and 11.5 rebounds.

When the Lakers signed him this offseason, fans weren’t sure he’d meet the defensive needs the team desperately needs. There are days where he lives up to the title of ‘Domin-Ayton’ that Shaq bestowed on him. Sometimes his inconsistency frustrates fans.

The biggest drawback of Ayton’s injury is Lakers’ depleting roster this early in the season. Gabe Vincent, Adou Thiero, and Maxi Kleber are also sidelined with LeBron for multiple weeks. For now, they’re monitoring him day-to-day with the possibility to return before any of the other four.