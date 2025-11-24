JJ Redick Drops LeBron James Health Update After Sub-Out Request in Lakers vs Jazz

The Los Angeles Lakers secured another victory, although it came with some challenges. The Utah Jazz made things interesting with a 17-5 run in the fourth quarter, but the Lakers managed to close out the game largely thanks to their defensive efforts.

Notably, Deandre Ayton had to leave the game early due to an injury, and the Lakers’ four-day break affected LeBron James’ momentum. James scored 17 points but did not exhibit the efficiency he is known for; he also missed all four of his three-point attempts. Despite this, JJ Redick expressed confidence in LeBron, believing that the forward will soon find his rhythm in his 23rd season.

“I thought he did a lot of good things uh in transition and did a lot of good things as a passer. Again, we had a lot of success out of the post… LeBron made some good decisions out of that. So again, I think for him it’s the win, but it’s also the rhythm. Just trying to find that and we’re confident he will,” Redick said during his post-game interview.

Imago Nov 18, 2025; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) throws powdered chalk into the air during the game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

As a playmaker, LeBron James has barely made any mistakes. Over two games, he has now tallied 20 assists against just two turnovers. He may not have had a clinical scoring performance against the Jazz, but his eight assists produced 18 points for the Lakers. It’s a process of slowly building his confidence.

No player has ever played 23 seasons in the NBA. Furthermore, having missed the first 14 games followed by a long rest after his debut, it’s going to take some time to develop a scoring rhythm. There was a concerning moment when he asked to be subbed off during the game against the Jazz. He went on a six-point run after that, but it’s clear that James is still ramping up to being in game shape.

But neither JJ Redick nor LeBron James is worried about his fitness. There is one thing that they don’t exactly see eye-to-eye on though.

LeBron James is not as worried as Redick about the Lakers’ shooting woes

The Lakers have demonstrated impressive basketball skills so far, but there are still areas where they need improvement. One consistent struggle has been their three-point shooting. Although they are getting good looks, the team’s shot-making has not met expectations. Redick noted that if the Lakers had made their shots, they could have recorded 30 assists.

There is genuine concern about the team’s three-point shooting difficulties. “I told the guys this after the game: We’re literally one of the worst shooting teams in the NBA right now,” he remarked. However, LeBron James is not worried about the team’s current 33.3% three-point shooting percentage. With his experience in the game, James believes it’s only a matter of time before their shooting numbers improve.

Imago imagn

“We’re getting great looks, everyone’s involved, and the numbers will average out. I’m not worried,” said the four-time champion. The Lakers have quality shooters on their roster. Austin Reaves and Luka Doncic are typically high-volume and efficient shooters from beyond the arc. LeBron James has also improved as a shooter, converting 37.6% of his attempts last season.

Players like Rui Hachimura and Marcus Smart have been effective from three-point range as well. What the Lakers need now is consistency. With their players healthy and gaining more experience playing together, there is a strong likelihood that their shooting numbers will improve. The looks they are getting should become more routine, and with great passers on their roster, the Lakers could really make spacing a powerful tool.