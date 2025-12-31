brand-logo
JJ Redick Drops Rui Hachimura Injury Update Ahead of Lakers vs Pistons

ByAdrija Mahato

Dec 30, 2025 | 9:25 PM EST

The Los Angeles Lakers broke their three-game losing streak against the Sacramento Kings on Monday. Securing a 125-101 win, JJ Redick’s squad asserted dominance. In this hustle, the Lakers forward, Rui Hachimura, played an interesting role by chipping in 12 points. However, the fans won’t see him suit up against the Detroit Pistons on Tuesday.

According to ESPN’s Dave McMenamin, “JJ Redick said the target is to have Rui Hachimura back early next week from his right calf soreness. He will also miss Friday and Sunday vs. MEM.” Simply put, the Lakers have ruled out the 27-year-old from the Pistons game due to his injury. This means Hachimura won’t be playing his 28th game of the season.

This is a developing story…

