JJ Redick Offers Take on Luka Doncic’s MVP Snub, Claims Lakers Star Wasn’t ‘Clear Headed’

The winning streak for the Los Angeles Lakers continued as Luka Doncic made it rain against the Miami Heat. The Slovenian scored 60 points on the second night of a back-to-back to lead them team to eight straight wins. Head coach JJ Redick called it a “superhero performance” and said that the “shot making was unreal” before deep diving into his star player’s performance.

“I think he has been elite now for more than six weeks,” said Redick to the media. “I think some of it, too, is just being clear-headed. “With all that’s happened with our team, it’s just he’s just in a really good place, and he typically performs at his best when he’s clear-headed. That’s what we’ve spent a lot of the season trying to get to, not just for him but for all our guys.”

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Luka Magic was on full display at Kaseya Center in Miami as the MVP candidate shot 18-of-30 from the field, connecting on 9-of-17 long-distance shots. They went down 13 in the first quarter and needed the Slovenian to save their streak, and he answered the call. Over the last 15 days, Luka Doncic has averaged 41 and yet he is not part of the MVP conversations. JJ Redick made a rather snarky comment to the media. “Cuz he complains to the refs. I don’t know.”

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Just a week after his first 50-point game as a Laker, Doncic put 60 past the Heat tonight. 39 of those came in the second half, as the Lakers’ 134-126 won against Miami. In the last 24 hours, he has managed 100 points, and during the broadcast, he was caught saying “I’m tired as sh–“. But he knew the team needed him, so he delivered another masterclass.

Imago Nov 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward/guard Luka Dončić (77) against the New Orleans Pelicans during the second half at Smoothie King Center. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

He’s leading the league in scoring and is now also putting on a more defensive role. Against the Heat, he had five steals, quietly shutting down all narratives that could harm his first MVP trophy.

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Lakers legend endorses Luka Doncic for MVP race

The franchise has no shortage of MVP winners or champions in its history. So when a 5x NBA champion endorses a current Laker, it holds weight. The statement becomes stronger when it’s Magic Johnson praising the performance.

“Luka Doncic is the most unguardable player in the NBA! He scored a season high 60 points in tonight’s win against the Miami Heat,” Johnson wrote on X. “Luka has to be one of the top 2 or 3 players being considered in the MVP race. LeBron James is also playing out of his mind! He recorded a 19 point, 15 rebound and 10 assist triple double and led the Lakers to a 134-126 win.”

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Being the youngest Finals MVP in the league’s history and the record being unbroken means Magic knows the responsibility to adapt for the team. For the past few weeks, Luka Doncic has been doing that while dominating the scoring charts and improving his defensive game.