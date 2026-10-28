JJ Redick Faces Backlash Over Luka Doncic Decision as Lakers Star’s Historic Night Ends in Home Defeat to Blazers

The Los Angeles Lakers’ unblemished start to the season came to a screeching halt at Crypto.com Arena, as a high-scoring shootout against the Portland Trail Blazers turned into a defensive collapse down the stretch. Despite leading for nearly 68 percent of the contest at home, Los Angeles watched a late advantage slip away in a 136–131 defeat.

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While the contest featured offensive fireworks on both ends, the primary storyline centered on Lakers’ head coach JJ Redick’s controversial second-half rotation management. Redick opted to keep Lakers’ superstar guard Luka Doncic on the bench for a crucial stretch early in the fourth quarter, precisely when Portland mounted its game-deciding run.

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Doncic, who delivered a historic 41-point, 9-assist performance, sat on the sidelines as Portland flipped the momentum. Even after Redick called a timeout to halt the Trail Blazers’ surge, he left Doncic on the bench until the 7:18 mark. By the time the Slovenian star returned, Portland had seized control, prompting widespread fan backlash over Redick’s late-game decision-making.

Portland eventually secured the win behind balanced scoring from Damian Lillard, Ja Morant and Deni Avdija. Lillard finished with 21 points and hit a decisive three-pointer with 43.1 seconds remaining, while Morant and Avdija scored 23 apiece.

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Meanwhile, the defeat also overshadowed a personal milestone for Luka Doncic.

His 41-point performance marked his 20th career 40-point game as a Laker, making him the sixth player in franchise history to reach that mark. He joined an elite list that included Kobe Bryant, Shaquille O’Neal, and Jerry West.

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However, instead of focusing on the achievement, supporters turned their attention to Redick’s rotation decisions and flooded social media with criticism.

Lakers Fans Blame JJ Redick for Luka Doncic’s Bench Time

A fan questioned Redick’s handling of the timeout and accused him of losing credibility as a coach:

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“JJ Redick saw Portland go on a run while Luka was on the bench, called a timeout, and proceeded to keep Luka on the bench after the timeout with 5 mins (7:18) left in the game, not taking that podcaster seriously anymore”

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The Lakers almost led the entirety of the third quarter and were required to carry the same momentum into the decisive quarter. At the same time, the Blazers were required to bring in their full energy in the last quarter to shift the momentum. In fact, they started the quarter with a one-point lead. And finished the game with a 15-8 run.

The frustration centered on the timing. Redick had an opportunity to interrupt Portland’s momentum with a timeout, but Doncic remained on the sidelines afterward.

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Another supporter pondered the same question:

“Why is Luka on the bench so long”

With Portland gaining ground early in the fourth, fans wanted the Lakers’ leading scorer back on the floor before the deficit became harder to erase.

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For fans, that decision made the coach’s rotation more difficult to defend, especially with the game slipping away and the Lakers needing their primary creator to organize the offense.

This fan placed blame on the coach:

“That, L, is on JJ Redick. They’re on a run, a timeout is taken, and you come out of the timeout, and Luka is still on the bench. The run continued.”

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The criticism went beyond the decision to rest Luka Doncic. Portland continued to find scoring opportunities while Los Angeles struggled to regain control, and the visitors eventually finished the game with 136 points. Moreover, the Lakers struggled defensively.

The fan’s complaint reflected the belief that Redick missed a chance to disrupt the momentum before the game reached its decisive stretch.

One supporter responded with sarcasm, suggesting Redick should extend the same rotation choice next time.

“Bench more time Luka the next time in the 4th quarter. Stupid JJ Redick.”

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Luka Doncic managed to score only 5 points in the last quarter. Most importantly, he wasn’t able to create any assists as well. More time on the bench seemed to have hampered his rhythm.

Another fan reflected a broader frustration with Redick’s late-game management.

“JJ be making questionable coaching decisions late in games smfh never fails”

For this fan, the Portland loss reinforced concerns about Redick’s decisions in high-pressure moments. The Lakers had opened the season 3-0, but their first defeat exposed defensive problems and a rotation choice that became a major talking point.

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Redick will have to find ways to balance his planned rotations with the flow of a close game.

The reactions made one thing clear: Luka Doncic’s historic scoring night did little to shield Redick from criticism. The Lakers now have to regroup before facing the Clippers tonight.