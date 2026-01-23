JJ Redick Fires Back at Jeanie Buss Report While Defending LeBron James’ Legacy

A bombshell ESPN report stirred up LakeShow this week. It didn’t take long for it to get to every rung of the Lakers organization. Jeanie Buss has slammed it. LeBron James is ignoring it. His agent has dismissed it. But what about JJ Redick? Amid fears that the report could wreck the locker room atmosphere, the Lakers head coach has stuck to his usual stance.

Just last week, Redick was harping that LeBron James is not appreciated enough. Then came the ESPN report claiming that Governor Jeanie Buss is tired of James, “outsized ego and the overt control,” he apparently exerts on the organization. Some of the allegations could have dragged Redick in the mix too, like the claims about drafting Bronny James.

But even after the report, Redick’s stance is unwavering. The Athletic’s Law Murray asked Redick how the Lakers feel about James. “Everybody in this organization appreciates LeBron and appreciates what he’s done for the Lakers,” he said in his pre-game remarks at Intuit Dome as the Clippers host the Lakers.

He further said, “He’s carried on the legacy and also, truthfully, the burden of being a superstar for the Los Angeles Lakers for eight years, and he’s done it with class.”

The ESPN report claims that the relationship between Buss and James has been bitter since 2022. In his second year as head coach, Redick has been around that period of time to speak on it and he dismissed the notion of a toxic power dynamic.

There have been rumors that even Redick is fed up with Bron. But he says, “And personally … I’ve enjoyed coaching him at the highest level – 10 out of 10. That’s not to say LeBron and I don’t have our disagreements, but I know with that guy, he’s going to put everything into this. And it’s been awesome to coach.”

Cynics won’t believe it. But JJ Redick’s comments echo those of others who spoke on it.

JJ Redick repeated Jeanie Buss’ sentiments on LeBron James

The Lakers’ $10 billion sale took a dramatic turn in 2026 that felt more like a plot point in Succession than Running Point (the show reportedly inspired by Jeanie Buss). ESPN detailed that the sale is driven by infighting among the late Jerry Buss’ six siblings. But the eye-catching part was the laundry list of reasons why Jeanie Buss is apparently frustrated with LeBron James.

Nothing about Redick is mentioned in that report. But some online speculated if Redick’s direct leap from Bron’s podcasting buddy to Lakers head coach was one of the ways James exerted “overt control” on the franchise decisions.

The Athletic has been the primary mouthpiece in this matter. Before Law Murray asked Redick about tonight, Buss had directly responded to the ESPN report in a statement to The Athletic. Her concern was not about the family rift but clearing LeBron James’ name.

“It’s really not right, given all the great things LeBron has done for the Lakers, that he has to be pulled into my family drama,” Buss said. “To say that it wasn’t appreciated is just not true and completely unfair to him.”

Bron’s agent, Rich Paul also dismissed the report in its entirety. Redick’s statements seem to match Buss’.

Despite the report’s claims of a “disconnect” at the top, Redick’s comments prove that the head coach and star player’s chemistry is intact.