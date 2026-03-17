JJ Redick Forces Kevin Durant “Failure” as Rockets Star Turns Scapegoat vs. Lakers

In a defensive masterclass that shifted the momentum of the Western Conference playoff race, JJ Redick orchestrated a second-half trap that left Kevin Durant searching for answers. During the Los Angeles Lakers’ comeback victory over the Houston Rockets, Redick implemented a high-pressure “1-through-5 red” scheme specifically designed to neutralize LeBron James’ toughest opponent.

The adjustment paid immediate dividends. Gone was the dominant first half by Kevin Durant from everyone’s memory. The Lakers forced 15 second-half turnovers, including a staggering nine out of Slim in the fourth quarter alone.

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Redick noted that the primary goal was “just trying to get the ball out of Durant’s hands,” a strategy that effectively upended Houston’s offensive engine and left the Rockets with a mere four points in clutch time.

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The tactical shift forced KD into a series of uncharacteristic mistakes, including a widely mocked viral 8-second backcourt violation that signaled the beginning of the end for Houston. Following the game, a dejected Durant took full responsibility for the collapse.

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He was a tired, weary, embarrassed man behind the mic when he said, “It’s all on me. I’m the offense. The other team is using all their resources to not let me get comfortable.”

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The psychological toll of Redick’s defense was evident as Durant further contemplated his future role, adding, “I don’t know man, maybe I just need to get out the way, go sit in the corner. Set some screens, space the floor……” This rare moment of public self-doubt from a top tier All-Star that LeBron James claims is the toughest in “every version” served as the spark for a massive wave of criticism from fans and analysts alike.

Rockets nation has no mercy for Kevin Durant

As if the digital fallout of that burner account wasn’t bad enough, tonight made Kevin Durant public enemy #1 in Houston. Longtime critics pounced and diehard fans turned after the statistical “zero” Durant posted for the majority of the second half. “Another Kevin Durant led failure..what’s new?” became a rallying cry for skeptics who have long questioned Durant’s ability to carry a franchise since his departure from Golden State Warriors.

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The sheer volume of turnovers led some to question his focus, with one viral post claiming, “Kevin Durant literally SOLD this game. He can’t even get the ball over the half-court line without getting an 8-second violation 😭 BRO IS GAMBLING.”

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Skip Bayless spent the second half of the game incensed, tweeting out things that KD needed to do. Of course his messge didn’t reach the forward and Bayless dragged him online after the game. “Kevin Durant just killed the Rockets in the 2nd half. Looked like he’d never played basketball, looked lost, like he wasn’t even trying. Scored zero in the 2nd half until gimme layup with few seconds left and game out of hand. Just pathetic, Kevin,” Bayless tweeted.

The narrative that the Rockets’ blockbuster acquisition in 2025 was a mistake gained significant steam as critics vented that “everyone who sad kd to the rockets was a good move needs to not talk about basketball ever again.” Bayless didn’t put much faith in this trade so he’s secured his basketball-talking rights.

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While some loyalists attempted to find a silver lining, arguing that “KD taking responsibility after loss validates leadership. Double teams affecting spacing shows awareness. That’s the accountability,” they were quickly drowned out by those who viewed his post-game quotes as “making up excuses just to make himself feel comfortable.”

As JJ Redick described, the Lakers’ defense remained resilient even when they struggled on the glass, giving up seven offensive boards in the second half. Redick, adopting a strategy that worked against the Minnesota Timberwolves last postseason, won tonight. And it gave the proof that the Lakers’ schemes were more than Durant could handle.

As one fan summarized the frustration of seeing the Rockets’ late-game stagnation: “Lakers had different schemes for KD to get the ball off his hands and forced several TOs including an 8-sec violation. The defence stepped up in the 2H despite giving up 7 offensive boards. In one instance, they gave up 3 off-rebounds. Rockets scored only 4 points in clutch time!” The consensus among the Rockets fanbase remained brutal. They don’t view the loss as a tactical win for Redick, but as a total breakdown for a superstar.